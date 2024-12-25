ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men On Anna University Campus In Chennai; FIR Lodged

Chennai: A second-year engineering student at Anna University here in Tamil Nadu was allegedly sexually assaulted and her boyfriend was beaten and chased away by two persons on the campus on December 23, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station on Tuesday (December 24) in which she narrated the incident. According to a statement by Chennai police, the woman student in her complaint said she was with her boyfriend at the backside of the Anna University's Highway Laboratory when two strangers abruptly assaulted them.

While the victim's boyfriend, according to police, "fled away from there", one of the accused, using that opportunity, criminally intimidated her to have sex with him.

"When the complainant stated that she was in period, she was forced to have oral sex with him. Prior to her lodging the (police) complaint, her grievance was already inquired by the Protection of Sexual Harassment Committee, already constituted in the Anna University," read the statement by Chennai Police.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Police Station Kotturpuram under sections 63(a), 64(i), 75(I)(ii)(iii) BNS.

"The case is under investigation. A special team has been fanned out to nab the accused. CCTV footages inside the University campus are being scrutinized. A local suspect was also already secured and is being interrogated to unearth the truth," the police said.