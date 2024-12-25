Engineering Student Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men On Anna University Campus In Chennai; FIR Lodged

Chennai: A second-year engineering student at Anna University here in Tamil Nadu was allegedly sexually assaulted and her boyfriend was beaten and chased away by two persons on the campus on December 23, officials said on Wednesday.
The victim filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station on Tuesday (December 24) in which she narrated the incident. According to a statement by Chennai police, the woman student in her complaint said she was with her boyfriend at the backside of the Anna University's Highway Laboratory when two strangers abruptly assaulted them.
While the victim's boyfriend, according to police, "fled away from there", one of the accused, using that opportunity, criminally intimidated her to have sex with him.
"When the complainant stated that she was in period, she was forced to have oral sex with him. Prior to her lodging the (police) complaint, her grievance was already inquired by the Protection of Sexual Harassment Committee, already constituted in the Anna University," read the statement by Chennai Police.
Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Police Station Kotturpuram under sections 63(a), 64(i), 75(I)(ii)(iii) BNS.
"The case is under investigation. A special team has been fanned out to nab the accused. CCTV footages inside the University campus are being scrutinized. A local suspect was also already secured and is being interrogated to unearth the truth," the police said.
Kotturpuram Assistant Commissioner Bharathi Rajan said a probe is underway on victim's complaint and four special task forces have been created to arrest the suspects.
The persons involved in the sexual assault took obscene photos of the student on their cell phones and threatened to publish them if she filed a complaint. As such, she was reluctant and filed a complaint a day later.
A university official told ETV Bharat that senior officials at Anna University are also investigating the matter and that a statement will be issued on behalf of the university soon.
Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami, condemning the incident, said that Anna University, located in the heart of the state capital, is one of the status symbols of Tamil Nadu. He said that it was shameful that such a brutal incident happened on the campus.
In a post on the X page, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai said, "BJP Tamilnadu demands that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu takes responsibility at least now and addresses the people on the Status of this sexual assault case in Anna University and do justice to the portfolio he holds.."
சென்னை அண்ணா பல்கலைக்கழக வளாகத்திற்குள், மாணவி ஒருவருக்குப் பாலியல் தாக்குதல் நடைபெற்றிருக்கும் செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 25, 2024
தமிழகத்தில் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு முற்றிலுமாகச் சீர்குலைந்து விட்டது. தினமும் படுகொலைச் சம்பவங்கள், போதைப் பொருள்கள் புழக்கம் அதிகரிப்பு, பொதுமக்கள்,…