Anna University Signs MoU With SSC NASSCOM For IT Upskilling And To Empower Students

Chennai: In a significant move to bridge the skill gap in the IT and ITeS sector, SSC NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime and Anna University have signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of Dr J Prakash, Registrar of Anna University, Dr K Shanmuga Sundaram, Director, Centre for University Industry Collaboration (CUIC) & Deputy Directors, CUIC, Anna University, Dr K Gunasekaran, Director, Planning and Development & Deputy Director and Udaya Shankar, Director, and Sujithra Rajendran, from SSC NASSCOM, media statement from Anna University said.

"This strategic collaboration aims to offer industry-relevant courses and certifications through the FutureSkills Prime platform to students and faculty across all departments aligned with the IT and ITeS sectors. The initiative is designed to promote upskilling and reskilling in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Science, and more," it said.

"Through this partnership, students and educators will gain access to globally recognised content, hands-on learning opportunities, certifications co-endorsed by industry; certification from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India, and NASSCOM, thereby enhancing their employability and academic excellence. This MoU marks a forward-thinking step in aligning academic curricula with industry expectations, contributing to a future-ready digital talent pool from Tamil Nadu," the statement added.