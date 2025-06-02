ETV Bharat / state

Anna University Sexual Assault Verdict: CM Stalin Lauds Swift Justice, EPS Demands Probe In ‘Sir’ In FIR

In a post on X, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government had "responded through action, not words" in delivering justice in the case.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

3 Min Read

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the state police and judiciary for ensuring quick and uncompromising justice in the Anna University sexual assault case.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case.

The Chennai Mahila Court on June 2 sentenced Gnanasekaran, convicted in the Anna University sexual assault case, to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000. The court found him guilty under 11 sections, including aggravated sexual assault, after a swift five-month-long trial that began following the incident on December 23, 2024.

Justice Delivered, Says CM Stalin

Taking to social media, Stalin wrote: "For those who pretend to care about women's safety, Tamil Nadu has responded through action, not words. The police have conducted a flawless and fast-paced investigation that earned even the court’s commendation. The verdict proves that political gains cannot be made over injustice done to a young woman."

He further added: "In line with the recent legal amendment ensuring no premature release for sexual offenders, the court has awarded the strictest possible punishment. I thank the judiciary for upholding justice."

Stalin also subtly criticized political opponents, remarking that attempts to politicize the victim’s suffering have been “shattered by today’s verdict.”

EPS Hits Back

In a sharp counter, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case. Alleging that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a DMK sympathizer, EPS claimed the government rushed the trial to shield others possibly involved.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Palaniswami wrote: "Why did the DMK government rush to close the case naming only Gnanasekaran as the accused? What about the 'SIR' mentioned in the FIR? Who ruled him out and why?"

EPS alleged a deeper conspiracy and claimed that the ruling party attempted to protect others, possibly with political links. He promised that a future AIADMK government would “uncover the full truth,” including the identity of the so-called ‘SIR’.

The incident, which took place within the Anna University campus, involved the sexual assault of a student by an unidentified assailant. The case sparked outrage across the nation. A special investigation team, using CCTV footage and mobile signal tracking, zeroed in on Gnanasekaran, a resident of Kotturpuram. He was arrested on December 26 after the survivor identified him during a police inquiry.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Rajalakshmi detailed the punishments for each charge, with the maximum being 30 years without remission for aggravated sexual assault, to be served concurrently. The court dismissed any plea for leniency despite the convict's claims about his family situation.

The verdict has been widely welcomed by women's rights activists, who praised the integrity of the investigation and trial. While the ruling DMK has framed it as a triumph of governance and legal reform, the AIADMK’s critique suggests that the political ripples from this case are far from over.

Read More:

  1. Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Chennai Court Sentences Convict Gnanasekaran To Life Imprisonment
  2. Anna University Sexual Assault: Court Finds Accused Biryani Vendor Guilty Of 11 Charges, Verdict On June 2

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the state police and judiciary for ensuring quick and uncompromising justice in the Anna University sexual assault case.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case.

The Chennai Mahila Court on June 2 sentenced Gnanasekaran, convicted in the Anna University sexual assault case, to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000. The court found him guilty under 11 sections, including aggravated sexual assault, after a swift five-month-long trial that began following the incident on December 23, 2024.

Justice Delivered, Says CM Stalin

Taking to social media, Stalin wrote: "For those who pretend to care about women's safety, Tamil Nadu has responded through action, not words. The police have conducted a flawless and fast-paced investigation that earned even the court’s commendation. The verdict proves that political gains cannot be made over injustice done to a young woman."

He further added: "In line with the recent legal amendment ensuring no premature release for sexual offenders, the court has awarded the strictest possible punishment. I thank the judiciary for upholding justice."

Stalin also subtly criticized political opponents, remarking that attempts to politicize the victim’s suffering have been “shattered by today’s verdict.”

EPS Hits Back

In a sharp counter, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case. Alleging that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a DMK sympathizer, EPS claimed the government rushed the trial to shield others possibly involved.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Palaniswami wrote: "Why did the DMK government rush to close the case naming only Gnanasekaran as the accused? What about the 'SIR' mentioned in the FIR? Who ruled him out and why?"

EPS alleged a deeper conspiracy and claimed that the ruling party attempted to protect others, possibly with political links. He promised that a future AIADMK government would “uncover the full truth,” including the identity of the so-called ‘SIR’.

The incident, which took place within the Anna University campus, involved the sexual assault of a student by an unidentified assailant. The case sparked outrage across the nation. A special investigation team, using CCTV footage and mobile signal tracking, zeroed in on Gnanasekaran, a resident of Kotturpuram. He was arrested on December 26 after the survivor identified him during a police inquiry.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Rajalakshmi detailed the punishments for each charge, with the maximum being 30 years without remission for aggravated sexual assault, to be served concurrently. The court dismissed any plea for leniency despite the convict's claims about his family situation.

The verdict has been widely welcomed by women's rights activists, who praised the integrity of the investigation and trial. While the ruling DMK has framed it as a triumph of governance and legal reform, the AIADMK’s critique suggests that the political ripples from this case are far from over.

Read More:

  1. Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Chennai Court Sentences Convict Gnanasekaran To Life Imprisonment
  2. Anna University Sexual Assault: Court Finds Accused Biryani Vendor Guilty Of 11 Charges, Verdict On June 2

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANNA UNIVERSITYANNA UNIVERSITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASETAMIL NADU SEXUAL ASSAULT CASEMK STALINANNA UNIVERSITY RAPE CASE LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.