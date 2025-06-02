Anna University Sexual Assault Verdict: CM Stalin Lauds Swift Justice, EPS Demands Probe In ‘Sir’ In FIR

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the state police and judiciary for ensuring quick and uncompromising justice in the Anna University sexual assault case.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case.

The Chennai Mahila Court on June 2 sentenced Gnanasekaran, convicted in the Anna University sexual assault case, to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000. The court found him guilty under 11 sections, including aggravated sexual assault, after a swift five-month-long trial that began following the incident on December 23, 2024.

Justice Delivered, Says CM Stalin

Taking to social media, Stalin wrote: "For those who pretend to care about women's safety, Tamil Nadu has responded through action, not words. The police have conducted a flawless and fast-paced investigation that earned even the court’s commendation. The verdict proves that political gains cannot be made over injustice done to a young woman."

He further added: "In line with the recent legal amendment ensuring no premature release for sexual offenders, the court has awarded the strictest possible punishment. I thank the judiciary for upholding justice."

Stalin also subtly criticized political opponents, remarking that attempts to politicize the victim’s suffering have been “shattered by today’s verdict.”

EPS Hits Back

In a sharp counter, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s handling of the case. Alleging that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a DMK sympathizer, EPS claimed the government rushed the trial to shield others possibly involved.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Palaniswami wrote: "Why did the DMK government rush to close the case naming only Gnanasekaran as the accused? What about the 'SIR' mentioned in the FIR? Who ruled him out and why?"

EPS alleged a deeper conspiracy and claimed that the ruling party attempted to protect others, possibly with political links. He promised that a future AIADMK government would “uncover the full truth,” including the identity of the so-called ‘SIR’.

The incident, which took place within the Anna University campus, involved the sexual assault of a student by an unidentified assailant. The case sparked outrage across the nation. A special investigation team, using CCTV footage and mobile signal tracking, zeroed in on Gnanasekaran, a resident of Kotturpuram. He was arrested on December 26 after the survivor identified him during a police inquiry.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Rajalakshmi detailed the punishments for each charge, with the maximum being 30 years without remission for aggravated sexual assault, to be served concurrently. The court dismissed any plea for leniency despite the convict's claims about his family situation.

The verdict has been widely welcomed by women's rights activists, who praised the integrity of the investigation and trial. While the ruling DMK has framed it as a triumph of governance and legal reform, the AIADMK’s critique suggests that the political ripples from this case are far from over.