Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Gnanasekaran Charged Under Goondas Act

Chennai: Gnansekaran, the accused in the sexual assault case involving an Anna University student, has been charged under the Goondas Act by Chennai Police. He was arrested and is currently in judicial custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of three women IPS officers, is leading an intensive investigation based on an order from the Madras High Court.

The incident occurred on December 23, when a second-year engineering student was allegedly assaulted by Gnanasekaran and another individual on the university campus. According to the police, the woman was with her boyfriends near the rear of Anna University's Highway Laboratory when the two men suddenly attacked them. The boyfriend was beaten and chased during the assault, officials said.

"Gnanasekaran is currently in judicial custody, and his custody will end on January 8," a police spokesperson confirmed. "Based on recommendations from the Special Investigation Committee, criminal action has now been taken against Gnanasekaran under the Goondas Act."