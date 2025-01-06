ETV Bharat / state

Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Gnanasekaran Charged Under Goondas Act

Gnansekaran, arrested in Anna University sexual assault case, has been charged under the Goondas Act. The police are investigating with a special team of officers.

Gnansekaran, arrested in Anna Gnansekaran, arrested in Anna University sexual assault case, has been charged under the Goondas Act. The police are investigating with a special team of officers.
The entrance of Anna University - File image (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chennai: Gnansekaran, the accused in the sexual assault case involving an Anna University student, has been charged under the Goondas Act by Chennai Police. He was arrested and is currently in judicial custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of three women IPS officers, is leading an intensive investigation based on an order from the Madras High Court.

The incident occurred on December 23, when a second-year engineering student was allegedly assaulted by Gnanasekaran and another individual on the university campus. According to the police, the woman was with her boyfriends near the rear of Anna University's Highway Laboratory when the two men suddenly attacked them. The boyfriend was beaten and chased during the assault, officials said.

"Gnanasekaran is currently in judicial custody, and his custody will end on January 8," a police spokesperson confirmed. "Based on recommendations from the Special Investigation Committee, criminal action has now been taken against Gnanasekaran under the Goondas Act."

The police further revealed that more than 20 cases, including robbery, kidnapping, and intimidation are pending against Gnanasekaran, with one involving his arrest with a firearm in 2018.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, and authorities are ensuring that the investigation proceeds swiftly. The SIT, which is looking diligently to uncover the full details of the assault, has vowed to bring justice to the victim.

Chennai: Gnansekaran, the accused in the sexual assault case involving an Anna University student, has been charged under the Goondas Act by Chennai Police. He was arrested and is currently in judicial custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of three women IPS officers, is leading an intensive investigation based on an order from the Madras High Court.

The incident occurred on December 23, when a second-year engineering student was allegedly assaulted by Gnanasekaran and another individual on the university campus. According to the police, the woman was with her boyfriends near the rear of Anna University's Highway Laboratory when the two men suddenly attacked them. The boyfriend was beaten and chased during the assault, officials said.

"Gnanasekaran is currently in judicial custody, and his custody will end on January 8," a police spokesperson confirmed. "Based on recommendations from the Special Investigation Committee, criminal action has now been taken against Gnanasekaran under the Goondas Act."

The police further revealed that more than 20 cases, including robbery, kidnapping, and intimidation are pending against Gnanasekaran, with one involving his arrest with a firearm in 2018.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, and authorities are ensuring that the investigation proceeds swiftly. The SIT, which is looking diligently to uncover the full details of the assault, has vowed to bring justice to the victim.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANNA UNIVERSITY CASEGOONDAS ACTANNA UNIVERSITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.