Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Accused's Mother Challenges His Detention Under Goondas Act

Chennai: Gangadevi, the mother of Gnanasekaran, who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an Anna University student in Guindy, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging his detention under the Goondas Act.
In her petition, Gangadevi stated that Gnanasekaran, was initially arrested in December last year in connection with the sexual assault case. Subsequently, on January 5, the Chennai City Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. She further alleged in her petition, "While the sexual assault case against my son was registered in December, 2024, police have cited older cases registered in 2019 as a pretext to detain him under the Goondas Act, with the sole intention of justifying his detention." Gangadevi also accused the city police of not adhering to the due procedures for detention under the Goondas Act claiming her son was intentionally detained under pressure.
She requested the court to release her son and quash the Goondas Act order against him. The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar. The judges directed the police to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks and adjourned the hearing. The petition filed by Gnanasekaran's mother gains significance amidst ongoing protests by Opposition parties regarding the Anna University sexual assault case that has shaken Tamil Nadu.
The incident occurred on December 23 last year, when a second-year engineering student was allegedly assaulted by Gnanasekaran and another individual on the university campus. According to the police, the woman was with her boyfriends near the rear of Anna University's Highway Laboratory when the two men suddenly attacked them. The boyfriend was beaten and chased during the assault, officials had said.
