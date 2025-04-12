Anna University Placements Break Records: Student Grabs Rs 32 Lakh Job Offer, Average Salary Package Jumps To Rs 10.78 Lakh

Chennai: One of the premier technical education institutions in the country, Anna University is living up to its reputation by consistently being among the top-ranked universities in India. This year, campus placements are off to a strong start, with annual packages and number of job offers seeing a big spike. So far, in the 2024-25 campus recruitment season, the average annual salary has jumped to Rs 10.78 lakh, with one student bagging an offer of Rs 32 lakh per annum.

According to Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, Director of the Centre for University-Industry Collaboration, in this academic year, campus recruitment has shown promising results, with over 74 percent students expected to secure placements in different companies.

High Demand For Anna University Graduates

The varsity remains preferred choice for most engineering aspirants across Tamil Nadu, thanks to its affordable fees, quality of education and promising campus placement drives. Because the probability of securing a job before graduation is high, Anna University remains top choice for students as well as parents. But only taking an admission doesn't help. The university's Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) helps students learn the skills that companies these days require, and facilitates with placement drives that lead to high-paying job offers.

Upward Trend In Salary Package In 2024-25 Campus Drive

In the academic year 2022-23, 1450 out of 1998 undergraduate engineering students got job offers, which accounts for a 72.6 percent placement rate. Among 930 postgraduate students, 392 were placed, achieving a 43.4% rate. The average annual salary during this period stood at Rs 8.54 lakh (approximately Rs 72,000 per month).

Anna University Campus Placement Statistics (ETV Bharat)

In 2023-24 academic year, 958 out of 1406 undergraduates (68.1 percent) and 309 out of 713 postgraduates (43.3 percent) secured placements. The average annual salary rose to Rs 9.34 lakh (approximately Rs 78,000 per month).

For the 2024-25 academic year, which is still underway, campus placements began in August 2024 and will continue until July 2025. So far, 779 out of 1754 undergraduate final-year students (44.4 percent) and 232 out of 837 postgraduate students (27.7 percent) have already secured job through campus placements.

Clearly, over the last three years, the average salary has seen a sharp increase - from Rs 8.54 lakh in 2022-23 and Rs 9.34 lakh in 2023-24, the average package has now risen to Rs 10.78 lakh annually (approximately Rs 90,000 per month).

Core Branches Retain Market Value

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Shanmuga Sundaram stated that most companies offer initial salary packages of up to Rs 3.5 lakh, but the university has now seen packages go as high as Rs 32 lakh per annum.

"Students are usually not interested to join companies which offer a salary below Rs 5 lakh per annum. With companies like TCS and Wipro hiring from private colleges now, they are expected to visit Anna University soon for recruitment drive. Hence, placement numbers will further improve this year,” he said.

While core engineering branches like Mechanical, Civil and Electrical still maintain value in the job market, students are being trained in additional IT skills, including Python and AI, to improve employability. After a brief slowdown, companies in the IT sector have once again resumed hiring, he added.

Why Lower Postgraduate Placement

On lower placement percentages among postgraduate students, the university stated that many students after completing PG, opt for entrepreneurship, research, or choose to work after a gap, which brings down the placement figures. However, the university is expecting nearly 80 percent of undergraduate students to be placed by the end of this academic year, the CUIC director said.

As of now, the minimum salary offers stand at Rs 6.5 lakh, while the highest offer went as high as Rs 32 lakh per annum. Notably, companies from Japan and Germany have begun recruiting directly from the campus. A Japanese firm recently offered packages ranging from Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per annum.

Over the last two years, Anna University has also extended campus placement drives to its constituent colleges, while affiliated colleges conduct recruitment drives through the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

"Whatever branch a student chooses in engineering, there are opportunities for all," said Dr Shanmuga Sundaram.