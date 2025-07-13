Anna University Issues Notices To 141 Colleges Amid Counselling For Engineering Admissions

Chennai: Anna University has issued notices to 141 colleges for not meetings its conditions.

The colleges under the University had applied for affiliation approval for the BE and B Tech course for the year 2025-26. Accordingly, a direct inspection was carried out of the details of the structure and teachers of the colleges that had applied. Further, various information such as teachers' details, Aadhaar number, Anna University ID number, teachers' salary list, bank account, etc were also investigated.

Counselling for admission to engineering courses for the current year has begun. The counselling for special category students has already been completed. The general category counselling in which more students can participate will begin from Monday. Anna University has given permission to conduct admissions in 421 colleges.

But, sources have confirmed that Anna University has sent notices to 141 engineering colleges that may have various shortcomings including shortage of professors, libraries and laboratories. It has been reported that these colleges have been informed that they must rectify the shortcomings pointed out by the University within 45 days, otherwise their affiliation will be cancelled.

With the general category counselling for BE and B Tech admissions set to begin on Monday, it is not known which of the 141 colleges have been given notices. Furthermore, the question has arisen as to what will happen to the future of students if they join the colleges. Academics fear that if the shortcomings are not rectified within 45 days, students enrolled in those colleges may face huge consequences.