Anna University Introduces Foreign Language Classes For Its BE, B Tech And B Arch Students

Chennai: Anna University, has added foreign languages ​​to its curriculum, to ensure better job opportunities for its students.

The number of students obtaining engineering degrees in Tamil Nadu is increasing every year. The number of youth from the state seeking employment abroad is also on the rise. But at the same time, the number of youth from Tamil Nadu moving to countries like Japan, Korea and Germany, which are at the forefront of electronics and automobile technology, is still low.

Since these countries give more importance to their mother tongue, those who do not know their language are not able to go and work there. In this situation, the attention of companies in countries like Japan, Korea and Germany has now fallen on Anna University. The reason is that the University produces 1.40 lakh students with special skills every year.

Companies from countries like Japan, Korea and Germany have also come forward to offer employment to Anna University students in large numbers. But the only condition they have set for that is that the students should have a minimum knowledge of their language.

Anna University has taken a drastic step considering the possibility of its students working in an international company before completing their studies. From the current academic year, foreign languages ​​such as Japanese, Korean and German have been included in the curriculum of courses in BE, B Tech and B Arch.

Anna University students must study one of the above languages ​​during their second semester. Students will be taught the basics of the languages.

Regarding this, Anna University Employment Department Director Shanmuga Sundaram said, "Companies from Japan, Germany and Korea that participated in the employment camp we are conducting said that it would be beneficial if students learned their mother tongue before selecting them".

Following that, the students were asked for their opinions on behalf of Anna University. More than 300 students expressed interest in learning a foreign language.

Foreign language teaching begins

Arrangements have been made to teach Japanese to final year students at Anna University. Accordingly, in the first phase, Japanese will be taught to students every Tuesday and Friday from November 25 to November 24 next year.

For this, 160 students participated in the camp organized by Nihon Edutech Pvt. Ltd. on September 1. Of them, 30 have been selected for the first batch training. It has been announced that training for the next batches will begin after the students join.

In this regard, Nihon Edutech Pvt. Ltd. Founder Krishnan Narayanan said, "There are many jobs in Japan. Japan people speak Japanese only. So we teach Japanese to engineering students and send them there. This way, Anna University students can easily get jobs and work with the culture and tradition of the Japanese."

What do the students say?

Anna University Mechanical final year student Ashwin and student Maithunya Saravanan, who are already learning Japanese on their own, said, "There are many industries in Japan. But there are few young people to work there. So jobs are easy to get. If you go there, you can learn technology and also pursue higher education.

The Japan people write only in their native language. They don't use English much. We are currently learning Japanese separately online. Japanese is easy. It has more letters like Tamil. Since foreign languages ​​will be taught at Anna University from this year, employment opportunities will increase for students"