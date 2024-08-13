ETV Bharat / state

150 Anna Canteens To Be Reopened Across Andhra Pradesh On Independence Day

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

The Anna Canteens will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at Rs 5. Around 300 canteens were opened during TDP government's tenure in 2017 but operations ceased after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019.

150 Anna Canteens To Be Reopened Across Andhra Pradesh On Independence Day
Anna Canteen (ETV Bharat Photo)

Amaravati: Nearly 150 Anna Canteens would be reopened across Andhra Pradesh on Independence Day. All arrangements have been made in this regard and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is likely to formally launch the subsidised meal programme from Vijayawada on August 15.

Reopening the Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh was one of the key promises made by the NDA in its election manifesto. Actually in 2017, the then TDP led state government had opened 300 Anna Canteens in the state, where meals would be available to public at a cost of only Rs 5. However, after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, the canteens ceased operations.

Following Naidu's directions, NTR district collectors and other officers conducted inspections at several canteens and all arrangements were made to serve hot cooked meals at a subsidised price here.

NTR District Collector Srijana, who inspected a few canteens, said that steps were being taken to supply quality food at Anna Canteens. Instructions have been issued to maintain hygienic conditions across the canteens, Srijana told ETV Bharat.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available at the canteens at Rs 5 each," Srijana added

After the CM launches Anna Canteens in NTR district, ministers and MLAs will take ahead the initiative in their respective districts.

