Ankita Bhandari Murder: 'Hang The Killers,' Says Father In Emotional Appeal Ahead of Court Verdict In Uttarakhand

Pauri Garhwal: A day before the verdict is likely to be pronounced in the sensational murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand, her father has made an emotional appeal to the court. Fighting back tears, Ankita's father Virendra Singh Bhandari sought death penalty for the accused and said, "My daughter's killers should be hanged while I am alive."

The court's decision in the Ankita Bhandari murder case is likely to come on May 30 (Friday). But before that, Virendra alleged attempts were made to "shield a VIP" involved the case, even as it is not officially confirmed as yet. Expressing hope in the judiciary, Virendra Bhandari said, "All the accused should be hanged. In this case the government is trying to save a VIP by hiding his name."

The 2022 Murder

Twenty two-year-old Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri. Prime accused in the case Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort, allegedly used to pressurise Ankita to offer "special services" to guests. However, Ankita opposed all this and was reportedly planning to quit her job. It is being said that Pulkit Arya was afraid that Ankita might expose him after leaving the job. On the fateful night of September 18, 2022, Pulkit lured Ankita out of the Resort on some pretext and allegedly killed her by pushing her into the Cheela canal.

After committing the crime, Pulkit misled Ankita's family but nearly after a week, Ankita's body was recovered from the Cheela canal. Following investigation, police arrested Pulkit and two other employees of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta.

The government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this matter. The SIT filed a 500-page chargesheet in the court against the three accused Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. While there were arguments from both sides, a total of 97 witnesses were listed in the entire case, of which 47 recorded their statements in the court. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Kotdwar, is expected to pronounce its verdict tomorrow (May 30).

Read More

Two Years After Ankita Bhandari's Death, Family Awaits Justice

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Verdict Likely On May 30