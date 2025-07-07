ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder: Convict Pulkit Arya Moves Uttarakhand High Court Challenging Life Sentence Verdict

Nainital: Pulkit Arya, one of the convicts in the sensational murder case of Ankita Bhandari, has approached Uttarakhand High Court challenging the life imprisonment sentence handed over by the lower court.

As per reports, the Kotdwar court on May 30, 2025, found Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 354A (sexual harassment), and 201 (destruction of evidence). Subsequently, all three were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Pulkit Arya, however, decided to challenge the verdict of the lower court.

Acting on the plea filed by Arya's legal team, a division bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter on Monday. The court has reportedly sought full case records from the lower court and scheduled the next hearing for November 18.

During the hearing on Monday, Pulkit Arya's counsel argued that the conviction by the lower court was "flawed" as "no direct eyewitnesses were presented during the trial".

In response, the government counsel cited that mobile phone location of Pulkit Arya and the other two accused placed them at the scene of the crime at the time of the incident. "Further, forensic investigation also confirmed their presence in the area. This apart, Ankita Bhandari's WhatsApp messages which were successfully retrieved during the probe indicated harassment and threats from the accused," he said.