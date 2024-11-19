ETV Bharat / state

Anita Murder Case Will Be Transferred To CBI: MP In Presence Of Police Commissioner

Beniwal, in the presence of Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said that the formal announcement of the transfer of the case will be made on Tuesday.

MP Hanuman Beniwal with MLA Bhera Ram Choudhary and Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh (ETV Bharat)
Jodhpur: Nineteen days after the murder of beautician Anita Choudhary here in Rajasthan, MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday, in the presence of Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh, said that an agreement has been reached to transfer the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

After presiding over a late-night meeting on Monday, Beniwal along with MLA Bhera Ram Choudhary (Siyol) addressed a press meeting where they announced the same.

"Getting justice for Anita Choudhary is the need of the hour. After taking approval from higher officials here, we have decided to transfer the case to the CBI, the formal announcement of which will be made later on Tuesday," he added.

Demands Of Choudhary's Family: The family of Anita Choudhary, whose body was discovered on October 30 after she went missing on October 27 has refused to allow the police to conduct an autopsy.

The family has been protesting at Veer Teja Temple in Kudi Bhagtasni, calling for a a CBI probe, and suspension of officers they accused of mishandling the case, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Station House Officer.

On Beniwal's call, a large number of people gathered at the Veer Teja temple complex to stage a protest at night. Eager protestors awaited the MP's statement as he presided over the meeting with the police commissioner and MLA Bhera Ram Choudhary.

About The Case: Beautician Anita Choudhary was murdered in the last week of October. Her body was chopped into six pieces and buried near the prime suspect, Ghulamuddin's residence, whom police escorted on November 11.

During interrogation, Gulamuddin confessed to luring Anita to his home on October 27, under the pretence of introducing her to a famous person. He confessed that he killed her for her jewellery.

However, police were not convinced and suspected the involvement of other miscreants as well. Gulamuddin and his wife, Abida Parveen, are currently under police custody. However, before appearing in court, Parveen declared herself innocent before the media and hinted at the involvement of some other person in the murder.

“My husband Gulamuddin knows everything. I was at her sister's place on the day of the incident. He (Gulamuddin) had told me that he would call a man to do all this. I am innocent and my daughters are innocent,” she said.

