Rajasthan Anita Murder Case: CBI Registers FIR; Names Property Dealer, Friends As Accused

CBI has registered an FIR in Jodhpur’s Anita Choudhary murder case, naming four accused, including key suspect Ghulamuddin, a property dealer, and Anit's Friends.

CBI Registers FIR against 4 accused (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 4, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

Jodhpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the high-profile Anita murder case, days after Jodhpur Police filed a charge sheet on 30 January. The case was recently handed over to the CBI’s Delhi branch, with Deputy SP Pranab Das leading the probe.

Along with prime suspect Ghulamuddin, CBI has named property dealer Tayyab Ansari and Anita’s friends; Sunita and Suman as suspects in the FIR. This move follows an earlier investigation of the Jodhpur Police, hinting at possible involvement of more accused other than Gulamuddin and his wife.

Ansari’s name was mentioned in a viral audio conversation between Anita’s husband, Manmohan Choudhary, and Sunita. Sunita, in the viral audio clip, had expressed suspicion that Ansari was involved in Anita’s disappearance. Both Sunita and Ansari were detained for interrogation but were later released due to lack of evidence. Police had sought court permission for their narco-analysis test, but both refused.

CBI Registers FIR
CBI Registers FIR in Anita Choudhary Murder Case (Special Arrangement)

Jodhpur Police had earlier stated in its charge sheet that forensic analysis of Anita’s phone could reveal more suspects. However, with the CBI taking over, a fresh investigation is being conducted. Anita’s family had been demanding a CBI probe, and the Rajasthan government had assured them of recommending it.

Anita Choudhary was last seen on 27 October 2024, when she visited Gulamuddin’s house from her parlour. On 30 October, her dismembered body was found outside Gulamuddin’s house. Following the murder, Gulamuddin fled to Mumbai but was arrested on 6 November. On 30 January, Jodhpur Police filed a chargesheet against him and his wife, Abida, before a local court.

