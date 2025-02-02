Anita Chaudhary murder: Jodhpur Police Files Chargesheet Against Accused Ghulamuddin And His Wife Abida

Jodhpur: Jodhpur police has submitted its chargesheet in the court in the Anita Chaudhary murder case.

The chargesheet filed on the basis on probe conducted by investigating officer Sunil K Pawar on January 30, mentions Ghulamuddin and his wife Abida as the accused. While Ghulamuddin has been accused of killing Anita and chopping her body into pieces, Abida is accused of being an accomplice. The couple is in judicial custody at present. Pawar said Anita was murdered with the intention of robbery. He said Anita was given intoxicant by Ghulamuddin on October 27 last year following which he took off the jewellery she had been wearing. Ghulamuddin had sent Abida to her sister's place. The next day, as Anita did not wake up in the morning, Ghulamuddin killed her by hitting her on her head, said Pawar.

He said Ghulamuddin then bought a knife from Sardarpura with which he cut Anita's body into six pieces and buried it. The police had detained a property dealer for several days in the high-profile case. But no concrete evidence was found against him due to which he was released. At present, the police is still hoping to get some evidence from Anita's mobile phone, which has been sent to forensic science laboratory for scanning. If some other facts come to light, they will also be included in the supplementary chargesheet, Pawar said.

He further said Ghulamuddin had fled to Mumbai on October 29 and returned to Jodhpur on November 3. When Ghulamuddin went to his relative's shop, he saw the news of Anita's murder on a news channcel. After this, he left for Ashok Udyan. During investigation, he was seen on CCTV at a locality in Jodhpur. He then left for Mumbai again to evade arrest. Police was under pressure amid protests over the murder. A team led by Additional DCP Nishant Bhardwaj from Jodhpur reached Mumbai. During search and probe, Ghulamuddin was nabbed from Mumbai Central railway station. Police said was trying to flee to Nepal. Police said Ghulamuddin was spotted in Mumbai and showed the police an identity proof which mentioned his name as Gaffar. He was let go by the police but Ghulamuddin's run luck ran out as a police personnel identified him. After Ghulamuddin's identity was ascertained, Bhardwaj and his team chased him on the streets of Mumbai to nab him.