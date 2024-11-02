Anita Chaudhary Murder: Wife Of The Prime Accused Gulamuddin Arrested, Hunt For Husband On

Jodhpur: In a major development in the Anita Chaudhary murder case, Rajasthan's Jodhpur police have identified Abida, wife of main accused Gulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, as an accomplice in the gruesome murder. Abida allegedly knew about the conspiracy and confessed to police that Anita was given medicine-laced sherbet, leading to her death. DCP Rajarshi Verma confirmed Abida's involvement and announced her arrest.

He added that the police have detained around 18 people for questioning in connection with Anita Chaudhary's murder, and they're confident of soon apprehending the prime suspect, Gulamuddin. Authorities have identified the direction of his escape and are hot on his trail.

On October 27, Anita Chaudhary, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29. There, they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house.

Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime. Driven by gambling debt, he had told his wife that Anita possessed valuable assets. He manipulated Anita into visiting him, where he killed her using a knife. Police are working tirelessly to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Anita's family and the Jat community are protesting at Veer Teja temple, demanding justice. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal criticised Rajasthan's BJP government for its insensitive handling of the case, citing the victim's caste as a factor. He demanded immediate removal of Sardarpura police station officials, alleging collusion with the accused.

'Rajasthan's BJP government is not showing sensitivity. The Chief Minister talks about giving justice to the victim's family by looking at their caste, which is unfortunate. The deceased belongs to the Jat community. That is why the government is not showing seriousness,' Beniwal wrote on Instagram.