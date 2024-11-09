Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Prime Accused Taken To Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The prime accused in the Anita Chaudhary Murder Case, Gulamuddin, arrested from Mumbai Central on the night of November 7, was brought to Jodhpur on Friday night for grilling.

In a press meeting, DCP (West) Rajarshi Verma said the accused would be thoroughly questioned and during initial questioning, he said he was planning to visit Nepal. It took hardships for the police team that went to Mumbai, to apprehend Gulamuddin. He would be produced in the court to take in police remand.

DCP Verma said various forensic evidence have been recovered from the crime scene and those involved with it would be thoroughly questioned. Efforts would be made to retrieve the murder weapon.

Verma said the Jodhpur Police was looking for Gulamuddin in Mumbai. On Thursday, they nabbed him and asked him to show his ID, which was bearing the name of Gaffar. They matched his profile with their records which revealed the ID was forged. It took a 500-meter run for ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj on the Mumbai streets to catch the fleeing Gulamuddin.

After being caught, he confessed to being Ghulamuddin and was using a fake ID. The police said the photo they had of him was very old and his face was quite different at present. After absconding, he also changed his appearance.