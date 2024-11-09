ETV Bharat / state

Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Prime Accused Taken To Jodhpur

DCP (West) Rajarshi Verma said the accused, Gulamuddin, would be thoroughly questioned and during initial questioning, he said he was planning to visit Nepal.

Accused Gulamuddin at the police station
Accused Gulamuddin at the police station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Jodhpur: The prime accused in the Anita Chaudhary Murder Case, Gulamuddin, arrested from Mumbai Central on the night of November 7, was brought to Jodhpur on Friday night for grilling.

In a press meeting, DCP (West) Rajarshi Verma said the accused would be thoroughly questioned and during initial questioning, he said he was planning to visit Nepal. It took hardships for the police team that went to Mumbai, to apprehend Gulamuddin. He would be produced in the court to take in police remand.

DCP Verma said various forensic evidence have been recovered from the crime scene and those involved with it would be thoroughly questioned. Efforts would be made to retrieve the murder weapon.

Verma said the Jodhpur Police was looking for Gulamuddin in Mumbai. On Thursday, they nabbed him and asked him to show his ID, which was bearing the name of Gaffar. They matched his profile with their records which revealed the ID was forged. It took a 500-meter run for ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj on the Mumbai streets to catch the fleeing Gulamuddin.

After being caught, he confessed to being Ghulamuddin and was using a fake ID. The police said the photo they had of him was very old and his face was quite different at present. After absconding, he also changed his appearance.

Also Read:

  1. Rajasthan: Prime Accused In Anita Chaudhary Murder Case Gulamuddin Arrested From Mumbai
  2. UP: Headless Body Of Woman Who Had Gone Missing For 5 Days Recovered From Kalan

Jodhpur: The prime accused in the Anita Chaudhary Murder Case, Gulamuddin, arrested from Mumbai Central on the night of November 7, was brought to Jodhpur on Friday night for grilling.

In a press meeting, DCP (West) Rajarshi Verma said the accused would be thoroughly questioned and during initial questioning, he said he was planning to visit Nepal. It took hardships for the police team that went to Mumbai, to apprehend Gulamuddin. He would be produced in the court to take in police remand.

DCP Verma said various forensic evidence have been recovered from the crime scene and those involved with it would be thoroughly questioned. Efforts would be made to retrieve the murder weapon.

Verma said the Jodhpur Police was looking for Gulamuddin in Mumbai. On Thursday, they nabbed him and asked him to show his ID, which was bearing the name of Gaffar. They matched his profile with their records which revealed the ID was forged. It took a 500-meter run for ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj on the Mumbai streets to catch the fleeing Gulamuddin.

After being caught, he confessed to being Ghulamuddin and was using a fake ID. The police said the photo they had of him was very old and his face was quite different at present. After absconding, he also changed his appearance.

Also Read:

  1. Rajasthan: Prime Accused In Anita Chaudhary Murder Case Gulamuddin Arrested From Mumbai
  2. UP: Headless Body Of Woman Who Had Gone Missing For 5 Days Recovered From Kalan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JODHPUR MURDER CASEJODHPUR POLICEJODHPUR SCP RAJARSHI VERMAMUMBAIANITA CHAUDHURY MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.