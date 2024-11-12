Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Killer Hit Her With Hammer, Dismembered Body

Jodhpur: In a dramatic twist to the Anita Chaudhary Murder Case, prime accused Ghulamduuin, who was taken to the crime spot by investigating officer Thanadhikari Dilip Singh on Monday, said he called the victim to his house on October 27 to introduce her to a 'big person'. After the victim arrived, he offered her a drink laced with intoxicants. When she fainted after consuming it, Ghumlamuddin hit her head with a hammer and to ensure her death, he dismembered the body with a knife. Singh said the murder weapon has been recovered but Ghulamuddin is yet to cough up the name of the big man.

Anita took a taxi from Sardarpura to Gangana on a fateful afternoon to reach the pre-decided spot. During the spot verification, Ghulamuddin said the entire incident took place near his house. But he did not reveal the names of people involved in the crime. He killed Anita for jewellery, but the police are not convinced that such a heinous could be committed only for jewellery. Ghulamuddin and his wife Abida, both on police remand, have been questioned together by the police.

Anita's dismembered body was found in a pit near Ghulamuddin's house on October 30, but the post-mortem is yet to be conducted. Several notices have been served to her husband, Manmohan Chaudhury, to cooperate in the investigation. The police's repeated requests for an autopsy have also fallen on deaf ears as no member of the family is coming forward.

On Monday night, sub-inspector Reena Kumari and ADCP Sunil Panwar reached the Veer Teja Temple in Kudi to serve the 11th notice from the Sardarpura Police Station to the family members. Kumari said many facts came up in the interrogation of the accused which needed to be confirmed by the family members. But they were not found in the address. Ghulamuddin was arrested from Mumbai on November 7 and later brought to Jodhpur for questioning. He is on a seven-day remand.