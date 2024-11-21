ETV Bharat / state

Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Family Refuses to Cooperate, Says Police; 'Insists on CBI Probe'

The family is refusing to give statements to the police while the main accused Ghulamuddin also refused to undergo a polygraph test.

In Anita Chaudhary Murder Case, Family Refuses to Cooperate
Anita Chaudhary (L) and accused Ghulamuddin (R) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Jodhpur: The investigation into Anita Chaudhary's murder faces a fresh hurdle as her family refused to record their statements with the police despite repeated attempts by the officials. The family insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

Police claimed they visited the family's house on Wednesday again to record the statements, but there was no one there, so they put a notice on a wall there. According to them, the situation has halted the inquiry.

“The accused is currently on remand with police and in such a situation, the statements of the family members are important, but they are not ready for it. We are constantly trying,” said Sunil Panwar, ADCP, who is an Investigating Officer.

“We also wanted to search Anita's beauty parlour, but the family is not ready for this either,” he said.

In addition to the family’s refusal, the main accused, Ghulamuddin, and two others have declined to undergo polygraph tests as part of the probe.

Amid the police claim that robbery was the main motive behind the murder, the victim's family is not convinced by this theory.

To recall, the murder triggered widespread protests in Jodhpur with family demanding a CBI probe. It ended after the government assured to recommend the case to the central agency.

On October 27, Anita, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29. There, they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house.

Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime. Driven by gambling debt, he had allegedly told his wife that Anita possessed valuable assets. He manipulated Anita into visiting him, where he killed her using a knife. Police are working tirelessly to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Anita's family and the Jat community have been protesting at Veer Teja temple, demanding justice.

Read More

  1. Anita Chaudhary Murder: Main Accused Gulamuddin’s Wife Hints At Involvement Of Third Person
  2. Anita Chaudhary Murder: Wife Of The Prime Accused Gulamuddin Arrested, Hunt For Husband On

Jodhpur: The investigation into Anita Chaudhary's murder faces a fresh hurdle as her family refused to record their statements with the police despite repeated attempts by the officials. The family insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

Police claimed they visited the family's house on Wednesday again to record the statements, but there was no one there, so they put a notice on a wall there. According to them, the situation has halted the inquiry.

“The accused is currently on remand with police and in such a situation, the statements of the family members are important, but they are not ready for it. We are constantly trying,” said Sunil Panwar, ADCP, who is an Investigating Officer.

“We also wanted to search Anita's beauty parlour, but the family is not ready for this either,” he said.

In addition to the family’s refusal, the main accused, Ghulamuddin, and two others have declined to undergo polygraph tests as part of the probe.

Amid the police claim that robbery was the main motive behind the murder, the victim's family is not convinced by this theory.

To recall, the murder triggered widespread protests in Jodhpur with family demanding a CBI probe. It ended after the government assured to recommend the case to the central agency.

On October 27, Anita, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29. There, they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house.

Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime. Driven by gambling debt, he had allegedly told his wife that Anita possessed valuable assets. He manipulated Anita into visiting him, where he killed her using a knife. Police are working tirelessly to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Anita's family and the Jat community have been protesting at Veer Teja temple, demanding justice.

Read More

  1. Anita Chaudhary Murder: Main Accused Gulamuddin’s Wife Hints At Involvement Of Third Person
  2. Anita Chaudhary Murder: Wife Of The Prime Accused Gulamuddin Arrested, Hunt For Husband On

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCUSED REFUSED FOR POLYGRAPHYFAMILY REFUSES TO GIVE STATEMENTCBIANITA CHAUDHARY MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.