Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Family Refuses to Cooperate, Says Police; 'Insists on CBI Probe'

Jodhpur: The investigation into Anita Chaudhary's murder faces a fresh hurdle as her family refused to record their statements with the police despite repeated attempts by the officials. The family insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

Police claimed they visited the family's house on Wednesday again to record the statements, but there was no one there, so they put a notice on a wall there. According to them, the situation has halted the inquiry.

“The accused is currently on remand with police and in such a situation, the statements of the family members are important, but they are not ready for it. We are constantly trying,” said Sunil Panwar, ADCP, who is an Investigating Officer.

“We also wanted to search Anita's beauty parlour, but the family is not ready for this either,” he said.

In addition to the family’s refusal, the main accused, Ghulamuddin, and two others have declined to undergo polygraph tests as part of the probe.