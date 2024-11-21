Anita Chaudhary Murder Case: Family Refuses to Cooperate, Says Police; 'Insists on CBI Probe'

Jodhpur: The investigation into Anita Chaudhary's murder faces a fresh hurdle as her family refused to record their statements with the police despite repeated attempts by the officials. The family insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).
Police claimed they visited the family's house on Wednesday again to record the statements, but there was no one there, so they put a notice on a wall there. According to them, the situation has halted the inquiry.
“The accused is currently on remand with police and in such a situation, the statements of the family members are important, but they are not ready for it. We are constantly trying,” said Sunil Panwar, ADCP, who is an Investigating Officer.
“We also wanted to search Anita's beauty parlour, but the family is not ready for this either,” he said.
In addition to the family’s refusal, the main accused, Ghulamuddin, and two others have declined to undergo polygraph tests as part of the probe.
Amid the police claim that robbery was the main motive behind the murder, the victim's family is not convinced by this theory.
To recall, the murder triggered widespread protests in Jodhpur with family demanding a CBI probe. It ended after the government assured to recommend the case to the central agency.
On October 27, Anita, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29. There, they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house.
Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime. Driven by gambling debt, he had allegedly told his wife that Anita possessed valuable assets. He manipulated Anita into visiting him, where he killed her using a knife. Police are working tirelessly to bring him to justice.
Meanwhile, Anita's family and the Jat community have been protesting at Veer Teja temple, demanding justice.
