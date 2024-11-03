Anita Chaudhary Murder: Main Accused Gulamuddin’s Wife Hints At Involvement Of Third Person

Jodhpur: Abida Parveen, wife of the main accused in the Anita Chaudhary murder Gulamuddin, was sent to a five-day police remand as a co-accused in the case.
However, before appearing in court, she declared herself innocent before the media and hinted at the involvement of some other person in the murder.
“My husband Gulamuddin knows everything. I was at her sister's place on the day of the incident. He (Gulamuddin) had told me that he would call a man to do all this. I am innocent and my daughters are innocent,” she said.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, in which the deceased Anita was seen coming out of the parlour in a normal salwar suit, without any jewellery—as claimed by police earlier—and sitting in an auto-rickshaw.
The police had claimed that the reason behind Anita's murder was a jewellery robbery. However, on October 27, when Anita came out of her parlour, she was not wearing any jewellery.
On Saturday, police arrested Abida, the wife of the main accused Gulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, as an accomplice in the gruesome murder.
Abida allegedly knew about the conspiracy and confessed to police that Anita was given medicine-laced sherbet, leading to her death.
Police said that the police have detained around 18 people for questioning in connection with Anita Chaudhary's murder, and they're confident of soon apprehending the prime suspect, Gulamuddin. Authorities have identified the direction of his escape and are hot on his trail.
On October 27, Anita, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police which led investigators to Gulamuddin's residence in Gangana on October 29. There, they discovered Anita's body, brutally chopped into pieces, buried near Gulamuddin's house.
Gulamuddin, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita's beauty parlour, is accused of the heinous crime. Driven by gambling debt, he had allegedly told his wife that Anita possessed valuable assets. He manipulated Anita into visiting him, where he killed her using a knife. Police are working tirelessly to bring him to justice.
Meanwhile, Anita's family and the Jat community have been protesting at Veer Teja temple, demanding justice.
