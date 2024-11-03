ETV Bharat / state

Anita Chaudhary Murder: Main Accused Gulamuddin’s Wife Hints At Involvement Of Third Person

Jodhpur: Abida Parveen, wife of the main accused in the Anita Chaudhary murder Gulamuddin, was sent to a five-day police remand as a co-accused in the case.

However, before appearing in court, she declared herself innocent before the media and hinted at the involvement of some other person in the murder.

“My husband Gulamuddin knows everything. I was at her sister's place on the day of the incident. He (Gulamuddin) had told me that he would call a man to do all this. I am innocent and my daughters are innocent,” she said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, in which the deceased Anita was seen coming out of the parlour in a normal salwar suit, without any jewellery—as claimed by police earlier—and sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

The police had claimed that the reason behind Anita's murder was a jewellery robbery. However, on October 27, when Anita came out of her parlour, she was not wearing any jewellery.

On Saturday, police arrested Abida, the wife of the main accused Gulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, as an accomplice in the gruesome murder.