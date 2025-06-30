ETV Bharat / state

Animals Are 'Jeevan Dhan', Term 'Pashu' Inappropriate: Murmu At UP Veterinary Institute Event

President Droupadi Murmu during the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute. She highlighted the importance of animal vaccination for disease prevention.

Animals Are 'Jeevan Dhan', Term 'Pashu' Inappropriate: Murmu At UP Veterinary Institute Event
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, June 30, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 30, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST

Bareilly: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she feels that using the word 'pashu' for animals was "inappropriate" and referred to them as 'jeevan dhan' or wealth of life. Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Murmu said life without animals cannot be imagined.

"Truly speaking, animals and human beings share a relationship. Today, we have technology, but in the past, they (animals) were our 'saadhan' (for transportation) and 'bal' (force) for the farmers. "Hence, I do not find the word 'pashu' appropriate for animals as they are 'jeevan dhan'. We cannot think of life without them," Murmu said.

She said in the Indian culture, the presence of God is seen in all creatures. The president also asserted that vaccination of animals plays an important role in the prevention of diseases.

Murmu arrived in Bareilly in the morning and was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in 'Nath Nagri' Bareilly."

The President's Secretariat said on X, "Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly."

ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

