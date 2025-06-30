ETV Bharat / state

Animals Are 'Jeevan Dhan', Term 'Pashu' Inappropriate: Murmu At UP Veterinary Institute Event

Bareilly: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she feels that using the word 'pashu' for animals was "inappropriate" and referred to them as 'jeevan dhan' or wealth of life. Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Murmu said life without animals cannot be imagined.

"Truly speaking, animals and human beings share a relationship. Today, we have technology, but in the past, they (animals) were our 'saadhan' (for transportation) and 'bal' (force) for the farmers. "Hence, I do not find the word 'pashu' appropriate for animals as they are 'jeevan dhan'. We cannot think of life without them," Murmu said.

She said in the Indian culture, the presence of God is seen in all creatures. The president also asserted that vaccination of animals plays an important role in the prevention of diseases.