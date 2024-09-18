ETV Bharat / state

Tension in Jaipur After 'Animal Body Parts' Found in Ganpati Pandal

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Tension gripped the Sadar Bazar area of Shahpura on Wednesday after parts of an animal body were allegedly found inside a Ganpati pandal.

The incident sparked outrage among the residents across the city and triggered protests by angry residents, who forced shutdowns in local markets.

Authorities including top police and civil officials immediately reached the area to calm the angry protestors and assured strict action.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Tiwari termed the incident unfortunate and ordered a police probe. He said the police were also examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to nab the culprits.