Tension in Jaipur After 'Animal Body Parts' Found in Ganpati Pandal

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Tension gripped the Sadar Bazar area of Shahpura on Wednesday after parts of an animal body were allegedly found inside a Ganpati pandal.
The incident sparked outrage among the residents across the city and triggered protests by angry residents, who forced shutdowns in local markets.
Authorities including top police and civil officials immediately reached the area to calm the angry protestors and assured strict action.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Tiwari termed the incident unfortunate and ordered a police probe. He said the police were also examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to nab the culprits.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s city president Rajendra Bohra and Hindu Jagran Manch Convenor Hanuman Dhakad also visited the area.
The incident comes a day after the Ganesh idol immersion ritual. Police said the situation was tense but they brought it under control with the help of local support. Municipal Council Chairman Raghunandan Soni has also appealed for peace, saying that the government was doing everything to stop such acts with strict punishment.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Shahpura and other neighbouring areas to prevent any protests and violence.
To recall, a similar situation arose on September 8 in Surat, Gujarat where alleged stone-pelting at a Ganpati Pandal triggered communal tension in the city. After widespread protests, at least 30 people were held, including minors.
