Animal Blood Bank To Open In Bhopal: A First For Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Bhopal will become the first city in Madhya Pradesh where animals will get the facility of blood donation and transfusion at a centre to be set up soon. The Central Government has introduced a new policy for animal blood banks across the country, and Bhopal will introduce the facility with smaller animals first.
Larger animals like cows and buffalo will be included as the centre develops. The state’s first animal blood bank and transfusion centre is expected to start in October at the State Veterinary Hospital, near the old jail.
There will also be a digital donor registry of animal donors of blood. In this, matching of donors is done through a real-time blood inventory system, 24X7 helpline, online portal and mobile app.
Animal blood donation criterion
According to the rules framed by the central government, if the age of a dog is between 1 to 8 years and its weight is a minimum of 25 kg, then such pets or street dogs will be able to donate blood.
The age of a cat has been fixed from 1 to 5 years, and its minimum weight should be 4 kg. Similarly, if other animals are healthy and follow the guidelines, then their blood can be donated.
Dairy animals will not be covered by the bank. The blood of dairy animals, including cows and goats, will not be taken. Talking about the interval of blood donations, it was stated that a healthy dog can donate blood every 4 to 6 weeks, and cats can donate blood once in 8 to 12 weeks.
Before blood donation, the dog's medical certificate and vaccination cards and other parameters will be checked.
All the necessary procedures for this have been completed. The tender process for animal blood transfusion and the blood bank has also been completed. The animal blood bank will become operational in Bhopal from the month of October.
The central government is also working towards establishing a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network (N-VBBN) to formalize and streamline blood banking and transfusion practices across species.
Veterinary doctors' training
Indian Veterinary Council President Dr. Umesh Sharma said, "The central government has issued an advisory for blood donation and transfusion of animals." It will be started across the country under the Blood Transfusion and Blood Bank for Animals in India project. Pet owners will be made aware of the blood bank.
At present, blood donation is allowed only for small animals, Sharma said and added, “Veterinary doctors of the state are also being trained at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, to establish a blood bank in Bhopal."