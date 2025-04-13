Mamata Banerjee Is Fond Of Real-Time Action Movies: Anil Vij Slams West Bengal CM For Violence Over Waqf Act

Ambala: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ongoing violence in the state over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying she is fond of watching real-time action movies.

"Mamata Banerjee seems to be very fond of watching real-time action movies where streets are set on fire, shops are burning, buses are torched and people keep attacking each other. Watching such scenes is Mamata Banerjee's hobby and she does such action movies after every few months," Vij said.

The Haryana minister's statement comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing violent protests against the Waqf law. Three persons were killed and West Bengal Police have arrested over 150 people in connection with the violence.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Digvijay Singh for calling BJP leaders ISI agents, Vij said earlier there used to be stories of "Chanda Mama" and now there are fabricated stories of Digvijay Singh. "It is the job of the Congress to join hands with the traitors of the country. Not a single BJP leader can join hands with traitors," he said.

He further said that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, who is responsible for 166 deaths, will now speak like a parrot and reveal all secrets like on whose orders he had acted, during NIA interrogation.