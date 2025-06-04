Rahul Gandhi Must Clarify Which Breed Of Horse He Is: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Ambala: Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi classified Congress workers and leaders on types of horses, Haryana Minister Anil Vij asked the MP which breed of horse is he.

"Rahul Gandhi is calling his workers horses. He said some are wedding horses, some are race and others war. Rahul should also tell what quality of horse is he. Is he a wedding horse, lame horse or war horse?" Vij questioned. He made the satirical comment in response to Rahul's recent statement at a rally in Bhopal, where he had said, "We must put racehorses in races, wedding horses in weddings and lame horses must be retired," in reference to party workers.

On Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's statement that Haryana Public Service Commission has now become Hera Pheri Service Commission, Vij said, "Surjewala is right, because earlier during his time it used to be Hera Pheri Commission and now it is called HPSC." Vij also took on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over the latter's recent statement that Opposition parties would have to call US President Donald Trump to call a special session of the Parliament.

"Sanjay Rawat is unaware of the Constitution. There is a process to call a special session. Earlier, they have also had governments. Did they call a special session after taking permission foreign powers? At present, Trump has completely taken over his mind. He wakes up, bathes and eats at Trump's behest," Vij said.