Anil Vij Orders Suspension Of Haryana Cop At 'Janta Darbar' In Ambala

Ambala: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has ordered suspension of Ambala Cantt police station SHO for not registering an FIR after a woman complained against him at the Janta Darbar.

Vij was hearing public grievances, when a woman cried in front of him, alleging that police had not taken action despite the minister's orders. When the concerned police officer was identified, Vij asked him as to whether any FIR was filed. The SHO said that the FIR was not filed, resulting which, the minister reprimanded him publicly.

"I am a minister and you did not follow my order. You perform the job of a policeman. Your job is to register an FIR, lodge a case and present it before the court," he told the SHO.

When the SHO tried to explain as to why the FIR was not filed, Vij asked as to who he was to stop registering the FIR. "First file an FIR, then we will see what's to be done," Vij said. The SHO then tried to explain him about his senior's order, but Vij got furious and said, "We will see your senior officer too. Will a different law be made for you?"