ETV Bharat / state

Anil Vij Orders Suspension Of Haryana Cop At 'Janta Darbar' In Ambala

Anil Vij became angry at Ambala Cantt SHO when a woman complained of police inaction and told DGP that the cop needs to be suspended.

Anil Vij Orders Suspension Of Haryana Cop At 'Janta Darbar' In Ambala
File photo of Anil Vij (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Ambala: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has ordered suspension of Ambala Cantt police station SHO for not registering an FIR after a woman complained against him at the Janta Darbar.

Vij was hearing public grievances, when a woman cried in front of him, alleging that police had not taken action despite the minister's orders. When the concerned police officer was identified, Vij asked him as to whether any FIR was filed. The SHO said that the FIR was not filed, resulting which, the minister reprimanded him publicly.

"I am a minister and you did not follow my order. You perform the job of a policeman. Your job is to register an FIR, lodge a case and present it before the court," he told the SHO.

When the SHO tried to explain as to why the FIR was not filed, Vij asked as to who he was to stop registering the FIR. "First file an FIR, then we will see what's to be done," Vij said. The SHO then tried to explain him about his senior's order, but Vij got furious and said, "We will see your senior officer too. Will a different law be made for you?"

After this, Vij told DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor that the SHO is not listening to anyone. "His suspension order is needed today itself," the minister told.

Then, Vij told the SHO that he did not follow orders even though he had personally asked to file an FIR. "There is a court to pass orders. Your job is to file an FIR. You are not a judge. Will you teach me the law?" he asked the SHO.

Long queues were seen at Vij's Janta Darbar that was held at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment. Earlier on December 16, he had suspended a social welfare officer with immediate effect for not sanctioning pension to a retired staff.

Read more

  1. Suspension of two Haryana cops ordered for offering tea to 'absconding' accused at police station
  2. Arvind Kejriwal At Janta Ki Adalat: Don't Vote For Me If You Think I Am Dishonest

Ambala: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has ordered suspension of Ambala Cantt police station SHO for not registering an FIR after a woman complained against him at the Janta Darbar.

Vij was hearing public grievances, when a woman cried in front of him, alleging that police had not taken action despite the minister's orders. When the concerned police officer was identified, Vij asked him as to whether any FIR was filed. The SHO said that the FIR was not filed, resulting which, the minister reprimanded him publicly.

"I am a minister and you did not follow my order. You perform the job of a policeman. Your job is to register an FIR, lodge a case and present it before the court," he told the SHO.

When the SHO tried to explain as to why the FIR was not filed, Vij asked as to who he was to stop registering the FIR. "First file an FIR, then we will see what's to be done," Vij said. The SHO then tried to explain him about his senior's order, but Vij got furious and said, "We will see your senior officer too. Will a different law be made for you?"

After this, Vij told DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor that the SHO is not listening to anyone. "His suspension order is needed today itself," the minister told.

Then, Vij told the SHO that he did not follow orders even though he had personally asked to file an FIR. "There is a court to pass orders. Your job is to file an FIR. You are not a judge. Will you teach me the law?" he asked the SHO.

Long queues were seen at Vij's Janta Darbar that was held at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment. Earlier on December 16, he had suspended a social welfare officer with immediate effect for not sanctioning pension to a retired staff.

Read more

  1. Suspension of two Haryana cops ordered for offering tea to 'absconding' accused at police station
  2. Arvind Kejriwal At Janta Ki Adalat: Don't Vote For Me If You Think I Am Dishonest

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANIL VIJ ORDERS SUSPENSIONJANTA DARBARANIL VIJAMBALA CANTT SHOANIL VIJ SUSPENDS COP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.