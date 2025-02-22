ETV Bharat / state

Ruckus In Uttarakhand Assembly As Opposition MLA Tears Papers Over Minister's Controversial Statement

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola tore the papers and said people from the hills of the state are being abused in the House.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the fifth day of the budget session over a statement made by Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal on 'pahadis' (people from the hills) even as he tendered an apology soon after the House resumed on Saturday
MLA Lakhpat Butola tearing papers in Uttarakhand Assembly as Speaker Ritu Khanduri looks on (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Dehradun: Uproarious scenes were witnessed in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the fifth day of the budget session over a statement made by Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal on 'pahadis' (people from the hills) even as he tendered an apology soon after the House resumed on Saturday.

Amid protests by the Opposition, Congress MLA from Badrinath Lakhpat Butola tore papers in the House as a mark of protest. On Friday, during a discussion on rule 58, Aggarwal stirred a controversy in the Assembly stating that Uttarakhand was not made only for 'pahadis'. His comment came while responding to an Opposition query and quickly escalated when an MLA remarked that Aggarwal himself was from outside Uttarakhand. The ruckus in the House continued on the day as leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya expressed his displeasure over the statement by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister asked his colleagues to stand up in his support. But much to his embarrassment, ministers including Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal and Satpal Maharaj kept sitting. During this time, Butola tore some papers and said that the MLAs from the hills are being abused. "People of the hills are saying that you (the MLAs) are being abused in the Vidhan Sabha," Butola said. The legislator's antics did not go down well with Speaker Ritu Khanduri who warned him. When Butola said if people from the hills are abused, he would not stay in the House, Khanduri said he could leave if he wished. Butola, however, did not leave the House and instead away from his party colleagues. Independent MLA Umesh Kumar also spoke up against Agarwal said people from the hill regions of Uttarakhand are occupying top positions in the country. "This entire state belongs to the people of Uttarakhand," he said.

Uttarakhand Minister Premchand Agarwal apologizes in the House (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Agarwal apologised for his statement and said people of Uttarakhand are his family. He said his statement was distorted. "Some people are presenting my statement in a wrong manner by twisting it. I had said that people from all parts of the country live in Uttarakhand. We all belong to Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand is ours. Uttarakhand is in our hearts. I had talked about the entire state. I was born in Uttarakhand and I grew up here. What I meant was that Uttarakhand is a bouquet of colourful flowers," he said, adding it was not his intention to hurt the sentiments of people.

TAGGED:

