Angry over Reappointment of Cong Ministers in Champai Soren Cabinet, 12 Party MLAs May Leave State

Ranchi: Unhappy with the reappointment of four Congress MLAs in the chief minister Champai Soren's cabinet, the party MLAs have decided to take any drastic step if they are not replaced.

Four Congress leaders, Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralesh, who were in the erstwhile Hemant Soren's cabinet have been re-inducted in the Champai Soren's cabinet.

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari said that if the old ministers from Congress quota are not removed then the 12 Congress MLAs can go to any extent. He said that he himself will leave for Jaipur or Bengaluru today.

Ansari clarified that the Congress MLAs were not angry at the Jharkhand government or the Congress high command but at the ministers from Congress quota who took oath. According to him, the performance of these ministers in their previous term was very disappointing and the MLAs in the respective areas had to suffer due to this. Despite being in the party, they never listened to the party MLAs or workers, he complained.

Congress MLA from Khijri, Rajesh Kacchap said that the MLAs who were reappointed as ministers were unpopular among party workers and office bearers in their districts. He complained that it was difficult reaching out to them and they did not answer the calls of the MLAs leave alone that of the party workers.

The disgruntled Congress MLAs have submitted a memorandum of demands to AICC Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir. They have also demanded that the Congress should bargain with JMM for the 12th ministerial berth that has been left vacant. Efforts are also on to take up their demands with senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

The fuming 12 Congress MLAs can put the state government on the back foot during the budget session as they are planning to skip the Assembly session and leave the state today.

Prior to the cabinet expansion, the Congress MLAs had demanded new faces in the government with many being hopeful of getting ministerial berths. They held a meeting at Ranchi Circuit House and threatened to press for their demands.