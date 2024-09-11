ETV Bharat / state

Facing Frequent Issues With New Electric Bike, Angry Customer Sets Ola Showroom On Fire In Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Angry about the repeated issues he faced with his newly purchased Ola electric bike, a man here, set the showroom, from where he had purchased the vehicle, on fire on Tuesday, police said.

According to Karnataka Police, the man poured petrol on the Ola electric bike showroom on Humanabad Road and set it ablaze. Then, he went to the police station and confessed his crime.

Mohammad Nadeem, a resident of Kalaburagi city, has been taken into custody and the Chowk Police Station has initiated investigations.

Nadeem had bought a new electric bike three days ago but he had been repeatedly facing issues with the bike since the beginning. Even though it was mended twice, the snag was not fixed.

Finally, angry at failing to get his issues resolved, Nadeem arrived at the showroom and got into an argument with the staff on Tuesday. In a fit of rage he took petrol and poured it on the bikes in the showroom before setting them on fire, police said.

The showroom was engulfed in flames in no time. On information, firemen rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The bikes and goods in the showroom were all gutted in the fire.