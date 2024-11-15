Anger In Malvan Over Shivaji Statue Collapse But Jobs Are A More Pressing Issue For Locals

Malvan: A white tarpaulin covers a structure on the ground at the red stone Rajkot fort in Malvan town of Sindhudurg district. Beneath the sheet is the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji that collapsed in August, triggering protests across Maharashtra and a political firestorm. In the poll-bound state, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has latched onto the incident, alleging corruption in the construction of the statue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has promised Shivaji’s temples across the state if Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is voted to power. The BJP-led Mahayuti government quickly moved to control the damage and announced plans to construct a larger structure at the same location. Days after the collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the fall of the 17th-century king’s statue.

Locals said there is obvious anger and pain over the statue collapse in the coastal Malvan as the area draws its identity from the legendary Maratha king, but there are more pressing issues – employment opportunities and poor health infrastructure.

“As a Shiv permi (followers of Shivaji), we are no doubt dismayed and this may have some impact on the November 20 assembly elections here,” said Kalpita Joshi, who owns a stationery shop in Malvan, located about 500 km from Mumbai. She was among the residents who had participated in a protest after the statue collapsed.

The protest turned violent when Sena (UBT) workers and supporters of BJP MP Narayan Rane, who wields considerable influence in the Konkan region including Malvan, clashed. “How can the statue installed in December (2023) collapse in eight months? Those involved in any irregularities in its construction should be punished,” she demanded.

But her bigger concern is the lack of employment opportunities for local youth and the lack of better health facilities. With tourism and fishing operating only six months a year, jobs are scarce in this scenic area. “There has to be a perennial source of income with industries that give jobs to locals so that they do not have to go outside.

Those having land along the beach can open a resort or start a homestay. What about those who do not have anything like that? Our kids have to go to bigger cities where the cost of living is very high,” she said. Joshi’s son works in Mumbai as a manager in a retail shop in a mall. The town has been known for the famous Sindhudurg sea fort built by Shivaji.

Notably, the Malvani dialect and cuisine also come from this region of south Konkan. The area is also known for its cashew production and Alphonso mangoes. The Rajkot Fort is a new addition to Malvan’s tourism landscape. Earlier, not many knew about it and the place was used for miscellaneous work like drying fish by the fishing folk, said a local.

Tourism and fishing drive Malvan’s economy. Tourists flock to the town in large numbers each day to take a boat to reach the island Sindhudurg fort. Plus, water sports, pristine beaches and corals attract visitors to this town. In December last year, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Shivaji at the Rajkot Fort on Navy Day.

The Navy Day was celebrated on the Tarkarli beach which, locals said, further helped spread awareness of the historical coastal town. This also brought in a lot of funds for the town’s beautification. Roads got a new layer of tar and infrastructure work followed. However, their happiness and excitement were short-lived as the statue collapsed after about eight months.

“For us, Shivaji Maharaj is just not a matter of faith and respect. Even 350 years after his death, his creation (the fort) employs many of us,” said Morvekar, a tour operator. Gurunath Rane, who runs a restaurant here, said the new fort can be accessed throughout the year, unlike the Sindhudurg fort which remains out of bounds for tourists for nearly six months due to monsoon.

“The (Rajkot) fort was in a dilapidated condition where fortifications were damaged. But the state government rebuilt the fort before (last year’s) Navy Day,” said Rane, the president of Kille Sindhudurg Prernotsav Samitee that works for the restoration of the main Sindhudurg fort. After the fort was rebuilt and the warrior king’s statue installed, locals started selling roasted corn and instant noodles and set up beverage stalls outside the tourist spot, a sign of direct employment.

Balu Bhogvekar, a fisherman who catches crabs from the sea along the Rajkot fort, said nobody can be angry with what happened. “Whatever happened has happened. When you build the statue hastily, it will collapse but the government should now install the new statue at the earliest. People are aware that politics is played over the incident.

It is unlikely to be a poll issue. It is the local factors that will take precedence here,” Bhogvekar said. Malvan is part of the Kudal constituency where Shiv Sena’s Nilesh Rane and Vaibhav Naik of Sena (UBT) are key contenders. Naik said that Chhatrapati Shivaji is a symbol of self-respect for the people here, and while his party does not want to politicise the issue, those involved in corruption must be punished.

The police have only arrested pawns and not the main culprits, he claimed. His opponent Nilesh Rane said those responsible for the statue collapse must be brought to book. However, he also claimed that there could be a conspiracy, with months of planning, to bring down the statue. “When the statue collapsed, Naik reached the spot in 15 minutes which is suspicious,” said Nilesh.