'Angel Of The Voiceless': Kendrapara's Shankar Baba Dedicates Life To Hapless Animals

Kendrapara: Known as 'the angel of the voiceless', Shankar Baba has dedicated his life for the helpless.

Shankar Baba is the sarpanch of Amber village in Khadianta panchayat and owns a bakery. He spends the majority of his earnings from the bakery on rescuing and treating injures and hapless animals. "They (the animals) cannot speak and cannot call for help. And I cannot see them suffer," said Shankar Baba who runs Meera Gaushala, which over the time has turned into a veterinary hospital.

The Gaushala is home to several animals, abandoned by their owners or left to fend for themselves. Born as Jeevan Krishna Ray, Shankar Baba was rechristened after he survived a snake even as the doctors had given up on him. “I was bitten by a cobra and the doctors said my chance of surviving was dismal. But I survived and since then people started considering me as an avatar of Lord Shiva and renamed me Shankar Baba,” he recalls.

Shankar Baba listening to an elderly woman's grievance at his office (ETV Bharat)

The incident however changed his path. Inspired by Sri Aurobindo, Shankar Baba founded the Meera Gaushala and Meera Bakery, on August 15, 2015 with the aim to not just house cows, but to heal other animals, abandoned and hapless. People mistake his Goshala as a cowshed but it is hospital for animals. "Here we do not milk cows. I have made it a trauma centre for animals which are not cared for,” says Shankar Baba.

Shankar Baba feeding a monkey (ETV Bharat)

Any animal in the periphery or on the NH which gets injured is shifted to the shelter. Cows hit by speeding trucks, stray dogs mauled by vehicles, bulls left to die, even snakes rescued from homes, all get treated at the Gaushala. Shankar Baba aspires for an ambulance for the animals but is managing with a trolley, an open cart and an electric auto-rickshaw to rush the animals to the Goshala. “We couldn’t afford an ambulance but we hope to buy one maybe in two months,” he sighs.

Shankar Baba is assisted in the noble work by a team of volunteers. A small team of two veterinary doctors and three assistants work at the Goshala in shifts. When the doctors are absent, Shankar Baba himself administers injections and first aid to the animals.

Shankar Baba at his bakery (ETV Bharat)

26-year-old Suraj Kumar Raut, who got trained at Kendrapara CDVO and is rendering service at the shelter said, “The shelter runs on love and not for profits". Sans government subsidy or corporate donations, Shankar Baba's work is not easy. But his bakery comes in handy. Shankar Baba earns around Rs 1.5 lakh per month from the bakery and divides the amount into-one for his family and the other for his Gaushala.

Volunteers like Bikram Behera, a carpenter, spends time helping Shankar Baba in the Goshala without any remuneration. “I consider this a service. If I take money, it will defeat the purpose," he said.

As sarpanch of Khadianta since 2022, Shankar Baba also discharges his administrative responsibilities responsibly. He makes surprise visits to schools and assists the villagers with pensions and other government schemes. “He is a sarpanch in the true sense. He solves our problems on the spot. He made sure my housing benefit was processed fast,” says Pavan Kumar Malik, a local.

Shankar Baba’s work has inspired over 10,000 volunteers, who work under the banner of Shankar Sena and rescue bulls, remove snakes from homes, and perform emergency interventions across the district. Shankar Baba does not get any support from the government but would not mind a little help. "If I get even a small grant, I could expand the hospital, buy an ambulance, and save many more lives,” he said.