Andhra's Himinesh Tops JEE Main PWBD Category, Credits Success To 12-Hour Study Sessions, Aims For Career In AI

Rajamahendravaram: Srisai Himinesh from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh has made his mark as the national topper in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) category of JEE Mains BArch and BPlanning examination, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Scoring an impressive 99.53 percentile, Himinesh attributed his remarkable success to relentless dedication, spending over 12 hours daily on his studies.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Himinesh, a student at Sri Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions in Rajamahendravaram, expressed immense joy at his achievement.

"I am extremely happy. This accomplishment is not just mine. It is the result of my father's dedication and tireless efforts to provide me and my younger brother with the best education," he said.

Himinesh's family placed great importance on education despite their modest background. His father, Ramachandra Rao, runs a small chocolate wholesale business, while his mother, Surekha, is a homemaker.

Despite limited resources, the family remained committed to nurturing Himinesh's academic dreams and ensured he and his younger brother had all the opportunities available. The siblings have delivered so far, consistently excelling in their studies and making their parents proud.

Himinesh now sets his sights on furthering his education at one of the country's IITs. His long-term ambition is to innovate in the field of Artificial intelligence (AI). The young achiever's vision for the future is driven by a desire to make meaningful contributions to the rapidly evolving technology sector.

The news of Himinesh's achievement has brought the local community together in celebration. Friends, family, and neighbours gathered to share in the pride of success. "This is a proud moment for all of us," said a close family friend.