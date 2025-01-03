Andhra Youth Killed In Goa After Altercation Over Food During New Year Celebrations

Tadepalligudem: In a tragic incident, a youth from the city in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was killed during New Year celebrations in Goa, police said.

The deceased, 28-year-old Bolla Ravi Teja, a resident of Tadepalligudem, had travelled to Goa with his friends last Saturday to celebrate the New Year when he was seriously injured following an altercation at a restaurant, they said. The Goa Police have registered an FIR into the incident and started their probe.

Giving details of the incident, police said on Monday night, the group visited Calangute Beach for dinner at the restaurant ‘Marina Beach Shack,’ where an argument broke out between them and the staff after a woman from the group questioned the manager over the high charge for food.

“This infuriated the restaurant owner’s son, Subet Silveira, who allegedly misbehaved with her, turning the confrontation violent. Subsequently, some staff members of the restaurant attacked Ravi Teja with sticks, which injured his head severely, and he died on the spot,” they said.

Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government had to intervene as it posed a challenge in repatriating Ravi Teja's body. His remains were later flown to Gannavaram Airport on a special flight, from where the body was transported to his residence in Tadepalligudem, where it arrived on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the death of Ravi Teja, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad, descended a pall of gloom on his hometown, sending them into mourning, with family, friends, and neighbours demanding justice for the heinous act.