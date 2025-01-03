ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Youth Killed In Goa After Altercation Over Food During New Year Celebrations

The incident took place following an altercation after a woman from the group questioned the manager over the high charge for food.

Andhra Youth Killed In Goa After Altercation Over Food During New Year Celebrations
Deceased Bolla Ravi Teja (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Tadepalligudem: In a tragic incident, a youth from the city in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was killed during New Year celebrations in Goa, police said.

The deceased, 28-year-old Bolla Ravi Teja, a resident of Tadepalligudem, had travelled to Goa with his friends last Saturday to celebrate the New Year when he was seriously injured following an altercation at a restaurant, they said. The Goa Police have registered an FIR into the incident and started their probe.

Giving details of the incident, police said on Monday night, the group visited Calangute Beach for dinner at the restaurant ‘Marina Beach Shack,’ where an argument broke out between them and the staff after a woman from the group questioned the manager over the high charge for food.

“This infuriated the restaurant owner’s son, Subet Silveira, who allegedly misbehaved with her, turning the confrontation violent. Subsequently, some staff members of the restaurant attacked Ravi Teja with sticks, which injured his head severely, and he died on the spot,” they said.

Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government had to intervene as it posed a challenge in repatriating Ravi Teja's body. His remains were later flown to Gannavaram Airport on a special flight, from where the body was transported to his residence in Tadepalligudem, where it arrived on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the death of Ravi Teja, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad, descended a pall of gloom on his hometown, sending them into mourning, with family, friends, and neighbours demanding justice for the heinous act.

Read More

  1. Woman Kills Drunkard Husband, Cuts Him Into 2 Pieces To Dispose Body
  2. Husband, Brother Murder Uttar Pradesh Woman Accused of Illicit Affair In Gruesome Honour Killing; Body Dug Out From Pit

Tadepalligudem: In a tragic incident, a youth from the city in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was killed during New Year celebrations in Goa, police said.

The deceased, 28-year-old Bolla Ravi Teja, a resident of Tadepalligudem, had travelled to Goa with his friends last Saturday to celebrate the New Year when he was seriously injured following an altercation at a restaurant, they said. The Goa Police have registered an FIR into the incident and started their probe.

Giving details of the incident, police said on Monday night, the group visited Calangute Beach for dinner at the restaurant ‘Marina Beach Shack,’ where an argument broke out between them and the staff after a woman from the group questioned the manager over the high charge for food.

“This infuriated the restaurant owner’s son, Subet Silveira, who allegedly misbehaved with her, turning the confrontation violent. Subsequently, some staff members of the restaurant attacked Ravi Teja with sticks, which injured his head severely, and he died on the spot,” they said.

Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government had to intervene as it posed a challenge in repatriating Ravi Teja's body. His remains were later flown to Gannavaram Airport on a special flight, from where the body was transported to his residence in Tadepalligudem, where it arrived on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the death of Ravi Teja, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad, descended a pall of gloom on his hometown, sending them into mourning, with family, friends, and neighbours demanding justice for the heinous act.

Read More

  1. Woman Kills Drunkard Husband, Cuts Him Into 2 Pieces To Dispose Body
  2. Husband, Brother Murder Uttar Pradesh Woman Accused of Illicit Affair In Gruesome Honour Killing; Body Dug Out From Pit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOFTWARE ENGINEER BRUTALLY MURDEREDANDHRA YOUTH MURDERED IN GOAANDHRA YOUTH MURDERED IN GOA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.