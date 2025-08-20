ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Ends Life Following Alleged Harassment By Moneylenders Over Rs 50000 Loan

Mangalagiri: Addanki Krishnaveni, a resident of the Nulakapet area of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment from private moneylenders, Andhra Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

In her final video, she allegedly blamed Vijayawada-based call money operators Dukka Srinu and Dukka Venu, stating the family had already paid interest of Rs 15 lakh for nine years on a Rs 50,000 loan taken in 2016. But the lenders were continuously pressuring them and demanding more.

Police have arrested five accused, including Srinu and Venu, following Krishnaveni’s husband Jayakrishna’s complaint, and started the investigation.

Citing the complaint, Tadepalli Circle Officer (CI) Veerendra Babu Vijayawada said the incident took place last Thursday (August 14), when Jayakrishna, a priest at Vijayawada Pushkara Ghat, returned home and spoke to his wife in distress following insulting remarks from the moneylenders.

“Despite collecting nearly Rs. 15 lakh, the moneylenders continued to demand additional amounts, subjecting the couple to repeated threats and mental harassment. Krishnaveni was unable to bear the repeated humiliation and took the extreme step,” he said.