Andhra Woman Ends Life Following Alleged Harassment By Moneylenders Over Rs 50000 Loan

Mangalagiri: Addanki Krishnaveni, a resident of the Nulakapet area of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment from private moneylenders, Andhra Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.
In her final video, she allegedly blamed Vijayawada-based call money operators Dukka Srinu and Dukka Venu, stating the family had already paid interest of Rs 15 lakh for nine years on a Rs 50,000 loan taken in 2016. But the lenders were continuously pressuring them and demanding more.
Police have arrested five accused, including Srinu and Venu, following Krishnaveni’s husband Jayakrishna’s complaint, and started the investigation.
Citing the complaint, Tadepalli Circle Officer (CI) Veerendra Babu Vijayawada said the incident took place last Thursday (August 14), when Jayakrishna, a priest at Vijayawada Pushkara Ghat, returned home and spoke to his wife in distress following insulting remarks from the moneylenders.
“Despite collecting nearly Rs. 15 lakh, the moneylenders continued to demand additional amounts, subjecting the couple to repeated threats and mental harassment. Krishnaveni was unable to bear the repeated humiliation and took the extreme step,” he said.
Before ending her life, Krishnaveni recorded a selfie video and left a note that stated she was ending her life due to the unbearable harassment by the call money traders, according to police.
Her husband rushed her to a hospital in Vijayawada, but she passed away the next day (August 15), according to CI Babu. He confirmed that police have arrested five accused, Srinu, Venu, Bachchi Prasad, Ramakrishna, and Ravikumar, in the case and produced them in court.
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Guntur district and put the spotlight on alleged predatory lending practices.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.