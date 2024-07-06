Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Meet In Hyderabad To Resolve Pending Bifurcation Issues

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy began at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan here on Saturday to discuss the inter-state issues.
Ministers and senior officials from both states are attending the meeting, focussing on the resolution of issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and others welcomed Naidu when he arrived at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet around 6 p.m.
తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సీఎం శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారితో నేడు హైదరాబాద్ లో మంత్రివర్గ సహచరులతో కలిసి సమావేశమై విభజన సమస్యలపై చర్చలు జరిపాను. దీర్ఘకాలంగా పెండింగ్ లో ఉన్న సమస్యలకు ఇరు రాష్ట్రాలకు ఆమోదయోగ్యంగా ఉండే పరిష్కారాల పై ఈ సమావేశంలో చర్చించాము. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రాలు… https://t.co/WmVkhk29MH pic.twitter.com/xhINQYcEnj— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 6, 2024
The two Chief Ministers exchanged bouquets before walking into a meeting hall for the meeting, the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders after Naidu assumed office as the Chief Minister last month following the landslide victory of TDP-led NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.
Telangana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, some ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior officials were also attending the meeting on behalf of Telangana.