ETV Bharat / state

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Meet In Hyderabad To Resolve Pending Bifurcation Issues

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

The meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy took place at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to discuss issues such as the bifurcation of assets, state-run institutions, power bill dues, and the transfer of leftover employees to their native states.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy among other officials in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy among other officials in Hyderabad on Saturday. (X@revanth_anumula)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy began at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan here on Saturday to discuss the inter-state issues.

Ministers and senior officials from both states are attending the meeting, focussing on the resolution of issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and others welcomed Naidu when he arrived at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet around 6 p.m.

The two Chief Ministers exchanged bouquets before walking into a meeting hall for the meeting, the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders after Naidu assumed office as the Chief Minister last month following the landslide victory of TDP-led NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Telangana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, some ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior officials were also attending the meeting on behalf of Telangana.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation led by Naidu includes ministers Kandula Durgesh, Satyaprasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Pradesh and senior officials.

This is the first meeting between the chief ministers of the Telugu states in four years. Naidu had proposed the meeting on July 1 to amicably resolve the pending issues and the next day Revanth Reddy accepted the proposal and invited him to Hyderabad. Senior officials representing the departments whose issues remained unresolved for a decade participated in the deliberations.

The two chief ministers and senior officials from both sides are discussing issues relating to the distribution of assets and liabilities of the institutions under Schedule IX and X of the Reorganisation Act.

The meeting may also discuss the issue relating to pending power dues. While Andhra Pradesh is demanding payment of ₹ 6,742 crore for the power supplied by it to Telangana after bifurcation, Telangana insists that Andhra Pradesh pay Rs17,828 crore, the amount Telangana had spent for power purchases from other states after Andhra Pradesh abruptly terminated power purchase agreements with the neighbouring state.

The meeting between the two leaders, who had close association in the past, has raised hopes of finding a solution to the long-pending issues. Revanth Reddy worked in the TDP as MLA under Chandrababu Naidu in united Andhra Pradesh and also later in Telangana. In 2017, Revanth Reddy charted his own course by joining the Congress.

Read More

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Discusses State Issues

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy began at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan here on Saturday to discuss the inter-state issues.

Ministers and senior officials from both states are attending the meeting, focussing on the resolution of issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and others welcomed Naidu when he arrived at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet around 6 p.m.

The two Chief Ministers exchanged bouquets before walking into a meeting hall for the meeting, the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders after Naidu assumed office as the Chief Minister last month following the landslide victory of TDP-led NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Telangana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, some ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior officials were also attending the meeting on behalf of Telangana.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation led by Naidu includes ministers Kandula Durgesh, Satyaprasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Pradesh and senior officials.

This is the first meeting between the chief ministers of the Telugu states in four years. Naidu had proposed the meeting on July 1 to amicably resolve the pending issues and the next day Revanth Reddy accepted the proposal and invited him to Hyderabad. Senior officials representing the departments whose issues remained unresolved for a decade participated in the deliberations.

The two chief ministers and senior officials from both sides are discussing issues relating to the distribution of assets and liabilities of the institutions under Schedule IX and X of the Reorganisation Act.

The meeting may also discuss the issue relating to pending power dues. While Andhra Pradesh is demanding payment of ₹ 6,742 crore for the power supplied by it to Telangana after bifurcation, Telangana insists that Andhra Pradesh pay Rs17,828 crore, the amount Telangana had spent for power purchases from other states after Andhra Pradesh abruptly terminated power purchase agreements with the neighbouring state.

The meeting between the two leaders, who had close association in the past, has raised hopes of finding a solution to the long-pending issues. Revanth Reddy worked in the TDP as MLA under Chandrababu Naidu in united Andhra Pradesh and also later in Telangana. In 2017, Revanth Reddy charted his own course by joining the Congress.

Read More

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Discusses State Issues

Last Updated : 20 hours ago

TAGGED:

AP CM N CHANDRABABU NAIDUTELANGANA CM A REVANTH REDDYCM NAIDU AND REDDY MEET ON SATURDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.