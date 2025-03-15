Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide Life

Kakinada: A man allegedly killed his two sons in the Subbarao Nagar area of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada before taking his own life on the day of Holi, police said. The incident has left the entire neighbourhood in shock and disbelief.
According to police, the deceased man, identified as Wanapalli Chandrakishore, an assistant accountant at ONGC’s Vakalapudi office, killed his two sons, Joshil (7), a first-grader, and Nikhil (6), a UKG student, by tying their hands and feet and immersing their heads in buckets of water.
“After killing both his sons, he then died by suicide and left a note also,” Circle Inspector (CI) Sarpavaram Peddiraju said. Citing the suicide note, Peddiraju added that Chandrakishore’s “children were unable to cope with the pressures of today’s competitive world,” which reportedly led to his terrible act.
Police said the incident took place on Friday when Chandrakishore took his wife and children to his office to celebrate Holi but then returned home to commit the murder.
“During the Holi celebrations, he asked his wife, Tanuja, if he would take the children to get their school uniform measurements and would return in ten minutes. However, he didn’t return for a long time and failed to answer repeated calls. Tanuja, accompanied by his colleagues, then rushed home only to witness the horrific scenes,” they said.
When she arrived home and peeped through the window, she found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan, according to police, and when she forced the door open, she collapsed in shock at the sight of her children's lifeless bodies in water-filled buckets with their hands and feet tied.
Meanwhile, police said they registered the case, sent bodies for postmortem, and confiscated Chandrakishore's suicide note. They claimed that in the note, he laments the future of his children.
His brother, however, denied that Chandrakishore had financial difficulties or lacked resilience. “He was not a person who would give up so easily,” he said.
Suicide No Solution
It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available); JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330.
