Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide Life

Kakinada: A man allegedly killed his two sons in the Subbarao Nagar area of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada before taking his own life on the day of Holi, police said. The incident has left the entire neighbourhood in shock and disbelief.

According to police, the deceased man, identified as Wanapalli Chandrakishore, an assistant accountant at ONGC’s Vakalapudi office, killed his two sons, Joshil (7), a first-grader, and Nikhil (6), a UKG student, by tying their hands and feet and immersing their heads in buckets of water.

“After killing both his sons, he then died by suicide and left a note also,” Circle Inspector (CI) Sarpavaram Peddiraju said. Citing the suicide note, Peddiraju added that Chandrakishore’s “children were unable to cope with the pressures of today’s competitive world,” which reportedly led to his terrible act.

Police said the incident took place on Friday when Chandrakishore took his wife and children to his office to celebrate Holi but then returned home to commit the murder.

“During the Holi celebrations, he asked his wife, Tanuja, if he would take the children to get their school uniform measurements and would return in ten minutes. However, he didn’t return for a long time and failed to answer repeated calls. Tanuja, accompanied by his colleagues, then rushed home only to witness the horrific scenes,” they said.