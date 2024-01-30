Andhra Pradesh seeks urgent hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's plea in SC in Fibernet scam

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court rejected the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Inner Ring Road case, the state has again moved the apex court, seeking an urgent hearing on Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the Fibernet scam case.

In October last year, Naidu approached the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order denying him anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam case. The Andhra Pradesh government counsel has sent a letter for mentioning and seeking urgent listing of the matter before the Supreme Court registry. The state has requested the case to be mentioned on January 31 for an urgent listing.

The state’s counter affidavit said: “Pursuant to investigation of the aforesaid scam and examination of various witnesses, the role played by the Petitioner therein was unearthed. It was revealed to have spanned from facilitation of the illegal award of the tender to Tera and improperly influencing various officials for the same, to being a beneficiary of the misappropriated public funds”.

It said that at least three witnesses have given statements wherein it was specifically noted that Naidu played a key role in perpetuating the scam. The state mentioned that the matter was supposed to come up before a special bench on January 17, but it did not assemble. Naidu is currently protected from arrest in the Fibernet case after the state government gave an assurance to the apex court that he will not be arrested as the case is pending before the court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court's order of January 10, 2024, granting anticipatory bail to Naidu in connection with an FIR lodged in 2022 with regard to a scam in making plans for Inner Ring Road in the capital city.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said: “Our attention is drawn to an order dated November 7, 2022, passed in an appeal in the case of co-accused in FIR of 2022. In view of the aforesaid position, we are not inclined to issue notice in present special leave petition (SLP) and the same is dismissed…”.