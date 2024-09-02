ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Receives Power Boats from Centre for Flood Relief Operations in Vijayawada

author img

By PTI

Published : Sep 2, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

In response to severe flooding in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has been supplied with power boats and helicopters by the Centre. CM N Chandrababu Naidu had sought these assets to enhance flood relief operations. The boats are now assisting in evacuations and disturbing essential supplies, while the state continues to provide food and other aid to the affected population.

In response to severe flooding in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has been supplied with power boats and helicopters by the Centre. CM N Chandrababu Naidu had sought these assets to enhance flood relief operations. The boats are now assisting in evacuations and disturbing essential supplies, while the state continues to provide food and other aid to the affected population.
NDRF personnel conduct rescue operation (X@NDRFHQ)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency.

The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

Without specifying the number of boats received, the statement added that many boats are being used to evacuate flood victims. Meanwhile, Naidu directed officials to distribute clothes to evacuees being sent to relief centres, while authorities are also distributing milk packets, food and water bottles to the flood-affected people.

The government is procuring food through private hotels, Durga temple and Akshaya Patra for distribution while Naidu is making another visit to the submerged localities. Several parts of Vijayawada city have been flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting the normal life of over 2.7 lakh people.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency.

The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

Without specifying the number of boats received, the statement added that many boats are being used to evacuate flood victims. Meanwhile, Naidu directed officials to distribute clothes to evacuees being sent to relief centres, while authorities are also distributing milk packets, food and water bottles to the flood-affected people.

The government is procuring food through private hotels, Durga temple and Akshaya Patra for distribution while Naidu is making another visit to the submerged localities. Several parts of Vijayawada city have been flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting the normal life of over 2.7 lakh people.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA FLOODSANDHRA WEATHER UPDATESANDHRA RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.