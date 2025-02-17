Andhra: 3 Women Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Collides With Auto Rickshaw In Guntur

Guntur: Three women were killed and eight others were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with an autorickshaw in Guntur district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred in the Chebrolu mandal area of the district.

The deceased were identified as Aruna, Nacharamma, and Seetharavamma -- all residents of Shuddapalli village in Chebrolu mandal. According to officials, the accident occurred when an RTC bus collided with an autorickshaw carrying labourers to work in a chilli field in Neerukonda village.

Several killed When Bus Collides With Auto Rickshaw In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur (PTI)

The three women labourers travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot. Five others, including the auto driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to Guntur General Hospital for treatment. The Chebrolu police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandali Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock and grief over the incident and directed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured at Guntur General Hospital (GGH). He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased agricultural labourers.