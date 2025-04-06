Andhra Pradesh's Med-Tech Zone Develops Artificial Leg For Dog

Visakhapatnam: Med-Tech Zone, the medical technology park based in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, achieved another milestone by fitting an artificial leg for a dog. The leg was developed by the Artificial Limbs Division.

Bhairav, the dog in question, lost his leg in an accident. The owner reached out to the prosthetic limb unit at the MedTech Zone to request the implantation of a prosthetic leg.

The department, which has already registered its success in making artificial limbs for humans with the advice of doctors, has now made an artificial leg for this dog. Various tests were also carried out, and with satisfactory results, the artificial leg was permanently fixed to Bhairav.

A team of veterinarians under surgeon Dr Avinash fitted the artificial leg to the dog. This achievement has been recorded by the Artificial Limb Department of MedTech Zone, marking the beginning of a new era in the country for the transplantation of organs in pets following accidents.

According to the official website, Andhra Pradesh Medical Technology Zone is one of the world’s largest medical technology manufacturing clusters, with over 100 companies working on research, development and production of life-saving medical devices.

It houses specialised laboratories, warehousing, and testing centres such as the Center for Electromagnetic Compatibility and Safety Testing, Center for Biomaterial Testing, Center for 3-D Printing, Centers for Lasers, MRI Super Conducting Magnets, Gamma Irradiation Centre, Mold & Machining Centre, and many other industrial service centres.