Andhra Pradesh: Late Minister YS Vivekananda's Daughter Sunitha Gets Death Threats on Facebook

Hyderabad: Dr Narreddy Sunitha, daughter of late Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has complained to Cyberabad Police over alleged death threats on social media while demanding action against the culprits, sources said. An official said that Sunitha has written to DCP Cyberabad Police, Shilpavalli saying that a person named Varra Ravindra Reddy is threatening to kill her on Facebook and that her life is in danger.

In her police complaint, Sunitha wrote, "Although my family members are in politics, I live a normal life. For some time now, a person named Varra Ravindra Reddy has been posting insulting words on my Facebook account along with my sister YS Sharmila, and aunty YS Vijayamma”. She said that the threats have increased after she met her sister Sharmila.

“On the 29th of last month, I met my sister YS Sharmi in Idupulapaya of the YSR district. There was widespread publicity on social media. On the same day, Ravindra Reddy posted on his Facebook account page, "This is why elders say... There should not be any enemy left, kill them, Anna...It would be useful for the coming election," Sunitha said.

''In the same post, he also posted a video of myself and Sharmila going to the memorial of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. I am fighting in court on the murder case of my father YS Vivekananda Reddy. When I received similar threats in the past, I brought it to the attention of the police and CBI officials,” she said. The late minister's daughter said that when she checked the Facebook page of the accused, “posts were abusing the three of us with the most heinous words”.

“He used even worse words against YS Vijayamma. He put posts on Sharmila too with such words to disturb the dignity. Varra Ravindra Reddy is known to be a serial offender. There are many complaints against him for abusing women. Despite all this happening in AP, due to his closeness with YSRCP, the government there is not taking any action against him. He is defaming us on social media and in interviews," said Sunita.

She complained that there was a threat to her life, citing various aspects of the account on Facebook. DCP Shilpavalli said that they will conduct an investigation and take appropriate action over the matter.

It is noteworthy that two days ago, accused Varra Ravindra Reddy complained to Pulivendula police that someone had opened a “fake Facebook account” in his name.