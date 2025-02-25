ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s 11-Minute Assembly Appearance Disrupts Governor’s Address, Sparks Uproar

Amaravati: In a dramatic return to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly after a seven-month hiatus, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spent just 11 minutes in the session on Monday, focusing solely on demanding recognition as the main opposition. His brief but disruptive presence interrupted the Governor’s address, triggering heated exchanges in the House.

Disrupting the Governor’s Speech

Accompanied by his party’s MLAs and MLCs, Jagan entered the Assembly at 9:58 am, two minutes before Governor Abdul Nazeer began his address. At 10:03 am, Jagan instructed his members to move towards the podium, where they held placards and chanted slogans like “Recognise the opposition... Save democracy” and “We want justice.”

The protest led to a temporary halt in the Governor’s speech. However, after six minutes of agitation, Jagan signaled his members to retreat. He exited the Assembly at 10:09 am without making any formal statement. The YSRCP members tore placards before leaving, prompting coalition members to shout “Shame... Shame” as they exited.

YSRCP’s Sole Focus: Opposition Status

Despite public expectations of addressing broader issues, the YSRCP confined its protest to the demand for opposition recognition. The party now holds just 11 MLAs and has been pressing for its official status as the main opposition.