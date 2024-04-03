Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in US Car Accident

Martur(Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a student hailing from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, died in a road accident in the US where he was pursuing higher education, family sources said on Wednesday.

Relatives said that Achanta Revanth (22) from Bodavada area of Parchur Mandal of Bapatla, was traveling in a car to attend a birthday party with three friends early Tuesday morning Indian time when the car went out of the driver's control and overturned after being caught in bad weather.

The car veered off the road and overturned leading to a major accident, family sources said. Revanth died in the accident while the condition of the other friends was not immediately known, they added.

The tragic death of the youth has left the family back home in Bapatla in shock and grief. Revanth's mother passed away a few years ago, while his father Achanta Raghubabu works as a physiotherapist.

Deceased youth Revanth went to America at the end of December last year to complete B. Tech and study MS. He is said to be studying at Dakota State University in the Madison area of the US.

The youth's is the third death of an Andhra resident in a road accident in the US since Saturday. Pertinently, a woman hailing from Vijaywada district of Andhra Pradesh and her five-year-old daughter died after the car they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Portland, US on Saturday March 30.

According to reports, the accident took place near Woodburn area on highway 211 towards Hubbard in Oregon. While the Hanika died on the spot, her mother Kamatham Geetanjali (32), who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Portland succumbed on Tuesday, reports said.