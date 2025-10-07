ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Woman's Journey To Mrs New York Elite Universe, A Story Of Resilience, Determination

Rajamahendravaram: An academic topper with an engineering degree, Susmitha Somireddy had a love for pageantry since childhood. So when the opportunity came, despite serious health issues, she took the bold step.

''Higher education, a job abroad, understanding parents and husband and a comfortable life so why beauty pageants now? Many people ask me this question. But this has always been my dream. I have always wanted to achieve this goal and inspire other women to follow their dream. It is this determination that helped me win Mrs New York Elite Universe," Somireddy said.

Born in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry district, Somireddy's father moved to Bengaluru for work and she did her intermediate from there. After this, she returned to her hometown and completed her engineering from GIT College.

"During those days, I wanted to participate in beauty pageants but my focus was on studies. I was a college topper and later got married. As my husband is a software engineer in the US, I moved there.''

Since childhood, Somireddy participated in competitions and tried to win prizes. This habit imbibed a spirit of competitiveness in her, she said.