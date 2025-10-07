Andhra Pradesh Woman's Journey To Mrs New York Elite Universe, A Story Of Resilience, Determination
Susmitha Somireddy wants her journey to inspire women to pursue their dreams, no matter how tough the challenges are.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: An academic topper with an engineering degree, Susmitha Somireddy had a love for pageantry since childhood. So when the opportunity came, despite serious health issues, she took the bold step.
''Higher education, a job abroad, understanding parents and husband and a comfortable life so why beauty pageants now? Many people ask me this question. But this has always been my dream. I have always wanted to achieve this goal and inspire other women to follow their dream. It is this determination that helped me win Mrs New York Elite Universe," Somireddy said.
Born in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry district, Somireddy's father moved to Bengaluru for work and she did her intermediate from there. After this, she returned to her hometown and completed her engineering from GIT College.
"During those days, I wanted to participate in beauty pageants but my focus was on studies. I was a college topper and later got married. As my husband is a software engineer in the US, I moved there.''
Since childhood, Somireddy participated in competitions and tried to win prizes. This habit imbibed a spirit of competitiveness in her, she said.
According to Somireddy, the opportunity to participate in Mrs New York Elite Universe came at the last minute. Despite stressful lifestyle and serious health issues, she decided to take the bold step.
"Initially, I hesitated but after getting encouragement from my parents and husband, I decided to apply for the competition. I thought whether I win or lose, it would be a good experience. I had no coach and had never walked on a ramp before. On top of that, walking in heels was a tough challenge for me as I was suffering from acute disc herniation," Somireddy recalled.
She said that despite all odds, she gave her best in the ramp walk, talent round, national costume round and all categories. She answered questions on domestic violence and women’s freedom and finally won the crown.
Elaborating on her life after winning the crown, Somireddy said she now participates in conferences and rallies and works to raise awareness on breast cancer. "This victory also gave me a chance to showcase clothes by top designers on the New York Fashion Week stage. Recently, I received the ‘Multi-Talented Woman’ award from the Indian Achievers Forum, Delhi, and the ‘Global Infinity Achievers Award’ from Forever Star India, Mumbai," she added.
''Winning the beauty crown is not just a personal achievement. It has made me think about working towards women’s empowerment. I hope my journey inspires women everywhere to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges,'' Somireddy said.
