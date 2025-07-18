ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Both Held

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Rapuru SC Colony and came to light on Thursday after the woman confessed during police interrogation.

Andhra Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Both Held
Sign board of Rapuru in Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rapuru: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her boyfriend and tried to pass it off as a suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Nallore, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Rapuru SC Colony and came to light on Thursday after the woman confessed during police interrogation. According to police, 25-year-old L. Seenayya married Dhanamma of Pangili five years ago.

However, Dhanamma continued her pre-marital affair with Kalyan, a man from the same village, even after marriage. Kalyan frequently visited her at her marital home. Subsequently, Dhanamma found Seenayya an obstacle to her relationship with Kalyan, and the duo hatched a plan. On Wednesday night, when Seenayya was drunk, Dhanamma and Kalyan strangled him using a rope and staged the scene as a suicide, police said.

In the morning, when Seenayya didn’t wake up, his parents, who live next door, came to check. Dhanamma pretended to be unaware and went with them to wake him. The relatives initially believed that the death was natural, but later they grew suspicious upon seeing injuries on his body. Upon questioning, Dhanamma eventually broke down and confessed to the crime, police added.

Police took both her and Kalyan into custody. Circle Inspector (CI) Satyanarayana said that a detailed investigation is underway. Seenayya is survived by a three-year-old daughter.

Read More

  1. Wife Kills Husband For Treatment Donation Money In Punjab, Three Arrested
  2. Wife Living Separately Without Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court

Rapuru: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her boyfriend and tried to pass it off as a suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Nallore, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Rapuru SC Colony and came to light on Thursday after the woman confessed during police interrogation. According to police, 25-year-old L. Seenayya married Dhanamma of Pangili five years ago.

However, Dhanamma continued her pre-marital affair with Kalyan, a man from the same village, even after marriage. Kalyan frequently visited her at her marital home. Subsequently, Dhanamma found Seenayya an obstacle to her relationship with Kalyan, and the duo hatched a plan. On Wednesday night, when Seenayya was drunk, Dhanamma and Kalyan strangled him using a rope and staged the scene as a suicide, police said.

In the morning, when Seenayya didn’t wake up, his parents, who live next door, came to check. Dhanamma pretended to be unaware and went with them to wake him. The relatives initially believed that the death was natural, but later they grew suspicious upon seeing injuries on his body. Upon questioning, Dhanamma eventually broke down and confessed to the crime, police added.

Police took both her and Kalyan into custody. Circle Inspector (CI) Satyanarayana said that a detailed investigation is underway. Seenayya is survived by a three-year-old daughter.

Read More

  1. Wife Kills Husband For Treatment Donation Money In Punjab, Three Arrested
  2. Wife Living Separately Without Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESHLOVERAFFAIRHUSBAND KILLEDWOMAN KILLS HUSBAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.