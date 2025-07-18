Andhra Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Both Held

Rapuru: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her boyfriend and tried to pass it off as a suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Nallore, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Rapuru SC Colony and came to light on Thursday after the woman confessed during police interrogation. According to police, 25-year-old L. Seenayya married Dhanamma of Pangili five years ago.

However, Dhanamma continued her pre-marital affair with Kalyan, a man from the same village, even after marriage. Kalyan frequently visited her at her marital home. Subsequently, Dhanamma found Seenayya an obstacle to her relationship with Kalyan, and the duo hatched a plan. On Wednesday night, when Seenayya was drunk, Dhanamma and Kalyan strangled him using a rope and staged the scene as a suicide, police said.

In the morning, when Seenayya didn’t wake up, his parents, who live next door, came to check. Dhanamma pretended to be unaware and went with them to wake him. The relatives initially believed that the death was natural, but later they grew suspicious upon seeing injuries on his body. Upon questioning, Dhanamma eventually broke down and confessed to the crime, police added.

Police took both her and Kalyan into custody. Circle Inspector (CI) Satyanarayana said that a detailed investigation is underway. Seenayya is survived by a three-year-old daughter.

