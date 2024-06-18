Andhra Pradesh: Woman Held For Killing Father For Opposing Her Relationship With Multiple Men

Madanapalle: A woman was arrested for killing her father, unleashing all her brutality on him for his opposition to her relationship with multiple men in Madanapalle of Annamaiya district of Andhra Pradesh on June 13.

The details of the horrific murder was disclosed by DSP Prasada Reddy on Monday. According to the police official, Doraswamy (62), a native of Madanapalle P&T Colony, who is a teacher at a primary school in Lower Kuravanka, was averse to the idea of his only daughter Haritha, a B.Ed student, getting married to the man of his choice.

His wife Lata died of illness less than a year and a half ago. He had earlier kept a hidden amount, which he deposited in her bank account. Her deceased mother's jewellery was also handed over to her by Doraswamy thinking about his daughter's marriage. In the meantime, Harita became close to Ramesh whom she gave her gold jewellery. He also took gold loan worth Rs.11.40 lakh.

Another young man named Saikrishna was given Rs 8 lakh by her. Apart from these two men, she also became close to Harish Reddy. After knowing these details, Doraswamy became worried and wanted to get Harita married. A verbal fight began between the father and the daughter who, in a fit of rage, attacked father Doraswamy with stick. DSP said he succumbed to severe injuries inflicted on his head.

On the day of the murder, the neighbours heard screams and rushed to see Doraswamy, who lay in a pool of blood. Harita told them that her father fell down and got injured. She told the same to the police. The police investigated and concluded that Haritha had murdered her father. Finally, she was arrested on Monday.