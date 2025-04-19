Vijayawada: Lorry Driver Dies At The Wheel Due To Heart Attack; Pedestrian Run Over

Vijayawada: In a tragic accident, a lorry driver died after suffering from a heart attack while driving the vehicle near Prasadampadu here on Friday evening. Before collapsing in the vehicle cabin, the driver swerved the lorry, driving it away from traffic and onto the footpath, leading to the death of a an 18-year-old pedestrian, according to the police.

A major accident was averted as the driver drove the lorry out of the national highway in his final hours of pain and suffering that resulted from the heart attack. The incident occurred in the rural mandal of Vijayawada city.

The police said that the loaded lorry was heading from Ramavarappadu towards Gannavaram at the time of the accident. The deceased drive was identified as Jampani Ramakrishna aged 52 years. The driver suddenly suffered the fatal heart attack as his vehicle reached Prasadampadu on the outlying areas of Vijayawada.

After suffering heart attack, the lorry driver navigated the highway traffic and managed to drive the vehicle into an empty space beside the highway. In the process, the lorry ran over the pedestrian and hit a parked car there before coming to a halt.

The driver, who collapsed inside the lorry cabin, was found unresponsive by the locals, who reported the matter to the police. Later, it was found that the driver succumbed inside the cabin itself. The locals rushed the seriously injured pedestrian, Ramasai, to the hospital, where doctors declared him as dead.

The dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital. Patamata CI Pawan Kishore said that investigation is taken up after registering a case.