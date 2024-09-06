ETV Bharat / state

Army Being Roped in to Plug Budameru Breaches in Vijayawada: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Army teams are being roped in to plug the Budameru rivulet breaches to control the flood situation in Vijayawada.

Addressing a press conference at the NTR district collectorate in Vijayawada, Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Chouhan has been apprised of the catastrophe. Chouhan earlier in the day conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada.

Today, the Army is also coming to close the breach...We are putting in all efforts we need to do, said Naidu. According to the CM, a technical team has arrived to analyse the situation, following unprecedented rains and floods in the centrally located commercial city.

Naidu noted that the deluge has ravaged all the houses in its path, destroying vehicles, household appliances and many other things. He also said that there is a need to raise the capacity of Prakasam Barrage to discharge up to 15 lakh cusecs of floodwaters, noting that it can withstand only up to 11.9 lakh cusecs.

Union Minister Chouhan said that the situation is bad in the flood-hit areas, adding that he has never seen such a situation before. He said 400 mm rainfall at one time is a major catastrophe, but appreciated the efforts being put in by the chief minister and the government machinery.