Andhra Pradesh: Train Robbery After Signal Tampering Alarms Security Officials, Police Suspect Insiders' Hand

Nellore: Miscreants manipulated railway signals to stop two express trains and rob passengers near Allur Road station at Sripotti Sriramulu in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The heist occurred between 11 pm and 12:10 am on Tuesday, leaving authorities alarmed over the security breach.

The criminals tampered with the junction box, causing a yellow signal light to appear. This forced the Howrah–Bengaluru Express (12863) to slow down and halt at 11:13 am at Allur Road station. Shortly after the train departed, the Chandigarh–Madurai Express (20494) was similarly stopped using the same method.

Two men outside boarded the S-4 and S-5 coaches, joining their accomplices, who were inside the train. They snatched 30 grams of gold chains from two women passengers. They stole a bag containing Rs. 4,000 in cash from another woman.

Nellore and Kavali RPF teams rushed to the spot after learning about the robbery. A hidden camera in the junction box recorded two suspects near the railway track. Railway DSP Muralidhar said that the method used in the crime suggests knowledge of railway signaling systems, leading to suspicions of an inside job.

Authorities are now analysing CCTV footage and conducting a thorough probe to track down the criminals. Given the dangerous precedent set by this robbery, the incident has alarmed railway security force officials, who said surveillance along tracks will be scaled up.