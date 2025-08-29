Andhra Pradesh Tops In Single-Teacher Schools: UDISE+ Report

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the state with the highest number of single-teacher schools in the country during the academic year 2024–25. This was revealed in the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report on school education of India.

The UDISE+ 2024–25 report, released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, analysed the condition of schools across India.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh recorded 12,912 single-teacher schools last year, catering to nearly 1,97,113 students. In these schools, classes from 1 to 5 were managed by a single teacher, severely affecting the quality of teaching.

Educationists have attributed this situation to the education policies of the previous YSRCP government wherein classes 3, 4 and 5 were shifted to the upper primary and high schools leaving many primary schools with only classes 1 and 2. This caused a drastic decline in student enrollment, eventually turning many schools into single-teacher institutions.

The report also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh had 34,240 government schools offering classes 1 to 5 last year, of which nearly 38 per cent were single-teacher schools, a proportion significantly higher than the national average.

Experts have argued that such a high dependency on single teacher not only affects the learning experience but also burdens teachers, who are forced to handle multiple subjects, administrative work and mid-day meal supervision simultaneously.

Another worrying aspect highlighted in the report is the rising dropout rate. The percentage of dropouts in classes 9–12 in Andhra Pradesh is above the national average, pointing to systemic weaknesses in retaining students in higher classes. The report further revealed that student strength in schools remain highly imbalanced. While 9.8 percent of schools have fewer than 10 students, 12.9 percent have between 11 and 20 students and 15.8 percent cater to only 21–30 students. On the other hand, only 6.2 percent of schools in the state have a student strength exceeding 500.

Educationists say this reflects a dangerous trend where small schools with fewer students are increasing while large, well-staffed institutions are shrinking. They attribute this to students migrating to private schools due to lack of trust in government institutions and the adverse impact of flawed policies.

The findings of the UDISE+ report have triggered a fresh debate on the urgent need for reforms in the government school system in Andhra Pradesh, with demands that the present administration prioritise recruitment of teachers, rationalise academic structure and check dropout rate.