Andhra Pradesh Toddler With Extraordinary Memory Enters India Book Of Records

Nandyala: At an age of only two years and four months, Moksha Ayan from NGO Colony in Nandyala town of Andhra Pradesh has impressed everyone with his exceptional memory power, bagging the title of 'Memory Man'.

This toddler studies in UKG at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hyderabad and can effortlessly sing Telugu songs, identity animals, birds, colours, freedom fights as well as imitate sounds. His extraordinary memory makes him different from other children of his age who struggle to memorise alphabets and nursery rhymes. He possesses the incredible ability to recall and recite whatever is taught to him and that too instantly.

Ayan's sharp grasping power has earned him a spot in the India Book of Records. This little prodigy is born to Swapnika and Shiva.

Ayan can identify 37 animals, 7 birds, 12 vehicles, 12 colors, and count numbers from 1 to 10. He can recognise 13 famous personalities and promptly respond when pictures of freedom fighters, national leaders, Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers and film stars are shown to him. This apart, he can also sing 6 Telugu songs. What's unique for a child of his age is that he can imitate various sounds with stunning accuracy.

Noticing his rare talent, Ayan's parents recorded videos showcasing his abilities and submitted those to the India Book of Records. After evaluation and tests, Ayan was awarded a certificate and medal. The toddler's achievement has made his family and hometown Nandyal proud.